Arizona State dips into enemy territory to land TE recruit Caleb Camping

The Arizona State Sun Devils are in the middle of an exciting offseason as they prepare for the 2026 season. Despite openings at blue bloods like LSU and Michigan, the Sun Devils were able to hang onto Kenny Dillingham, giving the team their head coach for the long term future. Dillingham re-signing gives Arizona State a chance to start seriously planning for the future.

This offseason has had a ton of moving pieces as Kenny Dillingham is back at the helm, but the Sun Devils lose some of their biggest stars. Every offseason, Kenny Dillingham keeps reshaping the roster in impressive fashion with under the radar pieces to the point where you have to take notice when this staff focuses in on a recruit.

Kenny Dillingham dips into Deion Sanders' backyard to land Caleb Camping

On Monday Night, Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State added to their recruiting class, picking up a commitment from Colorado native Caleb Camping.

Caleb Camping was heavily sought after by Big 12 teams, picking Arizona State while Kansas, Kansas State, and others were all heavily in the mix. This offseason, Arizona State made visits to Caleb Camping and hosted him on campus for visits helping lock up the commitment.

The Colorado Native ranks as the 994th ranked player in the Country, the 50th ranked tight end in the class, and the 8th ranked player out of Colorado in the Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings.

The Sun Devils currently hold the Nation's 26th ranked recruiting class and the 3rd ranked class in the Big 12. As Kenny Dillingham starts to build out his class, it'll be interesting to see how many blue chip recruits he can nail as his track record for player development is starting to speak for itself with the level of players Arizona State has sent to the NFL.