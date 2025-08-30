Army gets stunned by FCS Tarleton State in overtime thriller

When you schedule an FCS Opponent, the expectation is that you'll get to work out all of the kinks while picking up an easy victory. When a team finds itself in an absolute battle against an FCS opponent, it feels sickening as the thought of losing the game overwhelms everyone. On Friday Night, the Army Black Knights were massive favorites over Tarleton State at home but, found themselves fighting the entire game.

The Army Black Knights appeared to be in control of this game in the third quarter when they took a 24-10 lead on a 37 yard rushing touchdown by Hayden Reed. From that moment on, the Texans took over this game thanks to mistakes by Army starting with a 75 yard touchdown drive following Army's score.

TOUCHDOWN TEXANS



Caleb Lewis finds the hole and makes it a one-possession game 💥 pic.twitter.com/iZia97Zh9r — Tarleton State Football (@TarletonFB) August 30, 2025

On the very next drive, Tarleton State forced another Army mistake as the Black Knights threw an interception. Tarleton State wasn't able to do anything with the takeaway but, it started to swing the momentum in their favor.

After they weren't able to do anything with the first pick, Kasyus Kurns did it again picking off Dewayne Coleman returning it 40 yards for a massive play. The offense ended up going 3 and out but, the third time proved to be the charm as Kasyus Kurns recovered a fumble to give them their third straight takeaway.

Call it the Kasyus Kurns game then!



That's two interceptions and now a fumble recovery for the senior 🤯



Stephen Woods Jr. was in on the force! pic.twitter.com/4EKweUAkly — Tarleton State Football (@TarletonFB) August 30, 2025

This time, Tarleton State cashed in, tying the game at 24 on a 15-yard touchdown to Dawson Hearne. The teams then went back and forth looking to win the game, but ended up punting twice, each giving Army the final possession of regulation. Army was able to go 42 yards in 1:10 giving Dawson Jones a chance to win the game but, he'd miss a 43 yarder sending the game to OT.

In overtime, the teams would trade field goals in the first period but, Dawson Jones hooked a kick wide left to set Tarleton State a chance to win this one in the second OT. The Texans took care of the ball and made the kick shot field goal giving the team a massive upset victory.

TARLETON STATE TAKES DOWN ARMY IN DOUBLE OVERTIME! pic.twitter.com/cdMqjPITaY — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 30, 2025

For the Texans this is just their second win in program history over a Power 4 opponent marking history for the team. At 2-0 with a massive win over Army, Tarleton State is going to continue to fly up the FCS Rankings and look capable of beating anyone at their level.

The Army Black Knights came into the season with a solid chance to compete for the American Championship, but after this showing, there is a ton of concern. When Army did have to pass, the attack wasn't that big of a threat, and the two interceptions played a key factor in determining this game. The bad news is this team now has to face an angry Kansas State team that will be looking to get right after opening their season with a loss.

