As Auburn Football hits rock bottom, the road ahead gets even tougher

In a season where expectations have fallen well below what was expected from everyone involved with Auburn football, normally, a game against Arkansas, which already fired its coach, would be a welcome sight for the Tigers. Unfortunately, that is far from the truth as this team heads to Fayetteville in hopes of winning their first SEC game since last November. Currently, the Tigers have lost four straight SEC games, and the most frustrating point is that this is all on Hugh Freeze and the lack of offensive production that has plagued them week to week.

Hugh Freeze came in with a reputation of being a quarterback whisperer and offensive guru, but it has been the complete opposite for him. He brought in Payton Thorne to be the guy, and that plan failed miserably. Jackson Arnold was brought in to fix what Thorne was lacking, because there is a lot of talent, especially at the wide receiver position, but honestly, this season has been worse than a year ago.

The defense has shown up all season with the most points they've given up on the season at 24. There has been much speculation that Freeze's tenure may be coming to an end sooner than later and not directly having the support of Athletic Director John Cohen says a lot. You know things are tense when the AD gets in the refs faces going into halftime.

Auburn AD John Cohen was absolutely livid at head referee Ken Williamson at the end of the half.



Both he and Hugh Freeze were blasting Williamson.



Auburn leads Georgia 10-7 at the half. pic.twitter.com/s3zcB9zl6P — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 12, 2025

You can expect the defense to again put up a valiant effort against a Hogs offense that can be explosive, but if things don't go right for a fifth straight game, we might all get that notification sometime on Sunday that Freeze has been let go of his duties.

Whether there is a coaching change or not the only game, most can feel good about giving Auburn is the Mercer game. Not even a bad Kentucky team can be seen as a guarantee as they have given better teams in Ole Miss and Texas all they wanted. Diego Pavia will be looking to get his third straight win against Auburn and we all know how much the Iron Bowl means even in a down season.

I came into the season that anything less than eight wins would lead to a coaching change on the Plains, and though there is a chance for that number to be reached, I wouldn't hold my breath. This could be a very interesting off-season in Lee County if the off-season includes a coaching search for one of the most dysfunctional places in America.

