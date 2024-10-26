Ashton Jeanty didn't have his Heisman moment, but something better happened vs. UNLV
On Friday night, Boise State squared off against UNLV in a critical Mountain West Conference matchup. The No. 17 Broncos pulled off a hard-fought 29-24 victory on the road, which catapulted them into a prime position for a College Football Playoff bid. The game was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, with Boise State clinging to the lead in the final quarter to secure a pivotal win.
Ashton Jeanty, one of Boise State's star players and a Heisman Trophy hopeful, had an uncharacteristically quiet night by his standards. He carried the ball 33 times for 128 yards, just 3.8 yards per carry, anda touchdown. He also added three receptions for 11 yards. It wasn’t the kind of stat line that typically garners Heisman attention, and while Jeanty did have one impressive moment, he didn’t get the opportunity to pad his stats like some Heisman contenders might in such a game.
However, something better than a "Heisman moment" happened for Jeanty and Boise State. The Broncos outlasted a tough UNLV team on the road, cementing themselves as the frontrunner for the Group of 5’s College Football Playoff bid. This could prove monumental for Jeanty's chances at the Heisman.
Typically, the trophy goes to a player on a team in contention, not just the player with the best stats. It's not to say that you have to be a true national championship contender — as Jayden Daniels (LSU) or Caleb Williams (USC) weren't in the four-tema College Football Playoff — but they both still had respectable teams and records. Boise State's victory over UNLV now positions them well for a shot at that elusive Group of 5 playoff spot.
If the Broncos continue to ride this momentum and secure a playoff berth, Jeanty’s place in the Heisman race could be solidified not just by his individual numbers but by his role in propelling Boise State to national prominence. The win over UNLV keeps the Broncos in control of the Mountain West and, more importantly, that playoff spot.
Boise State's defense also deserves credit for the victory. Their pressure on UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams was relentless, and they sacked him six times, forcing the Rebels into tough positions all night. This was a team victory, and while Jeanty didn’t have his Heisman moment under the bright lights in Las Vegas, the Broncos did enough to keep their playoff hopes alive, and that may prove to be just as valuable for his Heisman campaign.
Ashton Jeanty and Boise State will now play another Friday night game, this time against San Diego State on Friday, November 1.