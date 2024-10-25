Heisman Watch Week 9: Ashton Jeanty could take complete control of the race
Boise State's upcoming game against UNLV on Friday has a lot riding on it, particularly for star running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty has been a standout performer all season, and another dominant showing may be enough to firmly establish him as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. His blend of speed, agility, and power has made him virtually unstoppable, and he's inching closer to a legendary season.
This year, Jeanty has been racking up all kinds of stats. He leads the nation in rushing yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry, and has found the end zone 17 times. He’s topped 200 rushing yards in three different games, including his most recent performance against Hawaii, where he amassed 217 yards. His explosive playmaking ability, with multiple touchdowns of 50 yards or more, is reminiscent of some of the greatest college running backs of all time.
If Boise State wins this one, the Broncos will be set up nicely the rest of the way. They'll close out the season with San Diego State, Nevada, @ San Jose State, @ Wyoming, and Oregon State, all of which they'll be favored in. Finishing with an 11-1 record would likely give Boise State a berth in the College Football Playoff and cement Jeanty's Heisman chances.
But it all starts with UNLV on Friday.
UNLV’s defense, however, is expected to provide a stiff challenge. They come into the game ranked among the top 20 nationally in rushing defense, allowing just over 100 yards per game on the ground. Led by linebacker Jackson Woodard, the Rebels have shown they can be tough against the run. They’ll need to be at their best to contain Jeanty, who’s been carving up defenses all season.
UNLV head coach Barry Odom has spoken highly of Jeanty, calling him one of the best players in the nation. Odom’s defense will likely try a variety of schemes to slow him down, but even Odom admits there’s no clear-cut way to stop a player of Jeanty’s caliber.
The stakes are high in this Mountain West showdown, with both teams vying for a spot in the conference championship. But the spotlight will be firmly on Jeanty, whose Heisman campaign could receive a significant boost if he can turn in another impressive performance. If Jeanty delivers, he might very well take a big step toward securing college football’s most prestigious individual honor.