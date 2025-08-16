Ashton Jeanty silences the doubters with bounce back NFL Preseason performance

The 2024 College Football season put Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty on the map as each week he put up video game numbers making opposing defenses look like Pop Warner teams. After leading his team to the College Football Playoff and being a Heisman finalist, the Las Vegas Raiders took the All-American running back 6th overall.

Many were skeptical of taking Ashton Jeanty that early, with concerns that he wouldn't be able to put together the same stats against NFL defenses after his dominance came in the Mountain West. When Jeanty finished his first Preseason game with 3 carries for -1 yard, everyone began to echo that he's playing against real competition now and that he was only good because he faced lesser competition.

On Saturday Afternoon, Jeanty had a chance to redeem himself and he looked the part of a Top 10 draft pick. When Jeanty came into the game he looked like a bowling ball, running over defenders to move the chains.

The Las Vegas Raiders then marched into the red zone, giving Jeanty a chance to get himself his first career touchdown. It looked like the Boise State product may get stood up on the play, but he instead kept his feet moving, powering his way into the endzone for his first touchdown in the NFL.

Ashton Jeanty's second Preseason game came to a close as he finished with 7 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The big play ability still remains to be seen but, Jeanty showcasing the ability to run over defenders should be encouraging for anyone who doubted Jeanty's ability to translate to the NFL.

The Raiders likely won't play their starters much if not at all in their final preseason game meaning the next time we see Jeanty will be when the Las Vegas Raiders kickoff their season.

