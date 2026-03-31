Ashton Stamps gives Arizona State the steal of the Transfer Portal

Kenny Dillingham has started to build Arizona State into one of the most impressive programs in the Country. While some of the schools he's facing are spending big in NIL and Revenue Sharing, picking up big name transfers, the Sun Devils have mostly done the opposite. Kenny Dillingham has landed once unknowns in Sam Leavitt, Cam Skattebo, Jordyn Tyson, and Max Iheanachor before turning them into stars.

The biggest challenge for Kenny Dillingham is that he's either lost a ton of talent to the NFL or the Transfer Portal as schools like LSU and Texas landed Sam Leavitt and Raleek Brown. Despite it all, Dillingham and his staff continue to crush their evaluations and their development continuing to give this team a chance to win the Big 12 year over year.

Ashton Stamps will be an All-Big 12 DB for the Sun Devils

One of the quieter moves for Arizona State this offseason was picking up LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps in the Transfer Portal. Stamps spent most of the year redshirting, but he should've been highly sought after by other programs.

In 2024, Stamps started at cornerback for the Tigers and was one of the most promising players for the Tigers. The issue for Stamps was the fact that LSU landed a likely top 10 pick in Mansoor Delane along with a rare talent at cornerback in DJ Pickett which led to Stamps sliding down the depth chart.

Ashton Stamps arrives at Arizona State with a chip on his shoulder which already makes him a perfect player for Kenny Dillingham. On Tuesday, the Sun Devils head coach raved about his new cornerback, and the person that he is.

Kenny Dillingham raved about LSU redshirt junior DB transfer Ashton Stamps:



"He's an unbelievable person. Always in a good mood. Always just happy to be here. Works his butt off."@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/sn29aGtM69 — Gabriella Chernoff (@GabbyJChernoff) March 31, 2026

If Stamps can return to the form we saw in 2024 after sitting out the year, there's almost no question he'll be a major piece for this defense. Stamps racked up 50 tackles in 2024 while allowing 33 catches on 56 targets for 476 yards and 3 touchdowns while improving down the stretch.