Assembly Hall went nuts after Indiana picked off Carson Beck to make history

The Indiana Hoosiers have just capped off one of the greatest storybook seasons of all time, beating the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship to finish the season a perfect 16-0. This run by the Indiana Hoosiers has been truly unbelievable as a program that was one of the worst programs in the Power 4 has become a powerhouse over night.

When you think about Indiana, the first thought is always the basketball program, and all their championships under Bobby Knight. It was only fitting that on the biggest night in the history of the football program, Assembly Hall served as the theater for Indiana students.

The students in Assembly Hall had the perfect reaction to the game winning interception

The Indiana students who didn't make the trip to take over Hard Rock Stadium packed into Assembly Hall to watch the National Championship. When Miami was driving down the field to try and win the game, it was likely silent in Assembly Hall. Then, Jamari Sharpe delivered the interception of a lifetime, and the students erupted in perfect fashion.

Bedlam in Bloomington pic.twitter.com/ATvY697bXd — Matt Baker (@MattBakerCFB) January 20, 2026

The moment is perfect as no one was left seated as some fans were screaming at the top of their lungs while others were simply stunned that the team was able to cap off a Cinderella season.

When most of the students decided to attend Indiana, they imagined being in Assembly Hall, and hoping to see a resurgence from the basketball program. No one ever could've seen the students packing the building to celebrate a National Championship in football, but Curt Cignetti is truly a miracle worker.

Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana has become a football school until another team or sport can prove otherwise. This feels like the end of a storybook season and the beginning of an era as the Hoosiers appear to be here to stay.