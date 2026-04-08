Atlanta Falcons 7-round NFL Mock Draft after stunning Kaleb McGary retirement

The Atlanta Falcons already entered the 2026 NFL Draft with a ton of pressure as a new regime led by Kevin Stefanski take over at the helm. After the last regime made a bizarre trade to give up this year's first round pick to take James Pearce, the Falcons don't have nearly enough draft capital to work with as Stefanski and the rest of the regime take over.

While this roster already had plenty of holes, the Falcons were dealt another major blow as right tackle Kaleb McGary announced his retirement on Wednesday. The Falcons now head into the NFL Draft with another major hole to fill if this team is going to contend for the Playoffs.

7-Round Mock Draft addresses the Falcons' offensive tackle crisis

48. Atlanta Falcons: Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle - Arizona State

Kaleb McGary's retirement instantly creates a hole on the offensive line at right tackle, which will need to be addressed in the draft. Max Iheanachor is still new to offensive tackle, but his success at Arizona State, paired with his athletic profile make him the perfect type of prospect to take a swing on if you're the Falcons.

79. Atlanta Falcons: Skyler Bell - Wide Receiver - UConn

Darnell Mooney leaving in free agency only makes the need for wide receivers behind Drake London more glaring. Over the past two seasons, Skyler Bell has emerged as an elite wide receiver after struggling to start his career at Wisconsin. Bell can instantly give this offense a three-level threat who can help pull attention away from London in the passing game.

122. Atlanta Falcons: Devin Moore - Cornerback - Florida

The Falcons will need to bolster the secondary, especially as the teams in the NFC South only get better on offense. Florida cornerback Devin Moore is coming off an impressive season for the Gators, and he brings the size and length to continue developing into an NFL level defender on the outside.

215. Atlanta Falcons: Deven Eastern - Defensive Tackle - Minnesota

The Falcons need to bolster the interior defensive line after finding some solid edge rushers in the NFL Draft as of late. Deven Eastern is a powerful defensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and while he needs to continue developing, he can bring power to the interior to help the Falcons against the run.

231. Atlanta Falcons: Logan Taylor - Offensive Line - Boston College

Losing Kaleb McGary may have its biggest impact on the offensive line, as it slows the team from addressing some holes on the interior. The Falcons should look to leave this draft with a player on the interior they can develop, or even play right away at center. Logan Taylor projects better as a guard, but he brings the physicality and power to make an immediate impact in the run game.