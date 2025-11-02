Auburn fires Hugh Freeze after disgraceful loss to Kentucky

Coming into the season, the Auburn Tigers had a ton of help as they brought in a loaded transfer class to supplement the best returning rosters. The biggest issue for Auburn wide at the quarterback position, but they hired Hugh Freeze because he was known as a quarterback guru and one of the best offensive minds in the country.

On Saturday night as the Auburn Tigers were only able to score 3 points against the terrible Kentucky team it became clear that Freeze wasn’t the offensive mind the Tigers thought they were getting, and it became clear this program needed a change.

Auburn fires Hugh Freeze amid abysmal season

Losing to Kentucky would’ve likely been the final straw for Hugh Freeze to begin with but when he was only able to score 3 points against the defense that allows over 30 points per game it made their decision easy. On Sunday Afternoon, the Auburn Tigers made the decision to move on as they fired Hugh Freeze midway through his third season on the Plains.

Freeze finishes his Auburn career with a 15-19 record while he went 6-16 in SEC Play. The biggest issue for Freeze was the fact that he never could find a quarterback as the offense constantly underwhelmed. On Saturday, Hugh Freeze started Ashton Daniels just to bring in Jackson Arnold before returning to Daniels as it became clear his offense was a mess.

The Auburn Tigers now start their search for their next head coach and it’ll be interesting to see what level of candidate they can attract. With LSU and Florida already looking for head coaches, Auburn and Arkansas are likely looking at a ton of the same candidates which could create a battle.

An early name that would make a ton of sense for the Auburn Tigers is Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall. During his time at Troy, Sumrall proved he can build a winner in the state of Alabama which makes him a great fit.