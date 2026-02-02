Auburn Football receives expert prediction for game changing quarterback recruit

The Alex Golesh era has begun at Auburn as the Tigers hope that their new head coach can lead them into contention in the SEC. The biggest hope for Auburn fans will be that Alex Golesh can have better success picking quarterbacks than Hugh Freeze. During the Freeze era, Auburn constantly had rosters worthy of competing for a College Football Playoff bid, but the quarterback play was abysmal.

In the first few weeks under Alex Golesh, Auburn fans started to see a shift as some of the top skill players departed, but the arrival of quarterback Byrum Brown shows a step in the right direction. The focus for Auburn now becomes finding a plan at quarterback for after Byrum Brown's lone season on the plains.

Alex Golesh lands prediction for elite QB Recruit Israel Abrams

On Monday Morning, Auburn fans received the best news they could ask for as Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Greg Smith predicted that the Tigers would land elite quarterback recruit Israel Abrams.

NEW: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ and @GregSmithRivals have logged expert predictions for Auburn to land elite QB Israel Abrams🦅



Abrams ranks No. 44 NATL. (No. 3 QB) in the 2027 class.



Read: https://t.co/Z2tXv9WVl3 https://t.co/sasf7Rm2i4 pic.twitter.com/gIjnuvJqxE — Rivals (@Rivals) February 2, 2026

Israel Abrams is one of the most sought after recruits in the 2027 class, ranked as the 44th best player in the Country, the 3rd ranked quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Illinois according to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings.

Landing Israel Abrams would be the biggest commitment for Alex Golesh thus far, and give the team a clear plan for the future. Deuce Knight transferring to Ole Miss took away the long term plan for this program, but Abrams could instantly fill that role for this team.

As Alex Golesh puts together his first recruiting class at Auburn, a player of Abrams' caliber could change everything for the Tigers. The quarterback is often the biggest recruiter in a quarterback class, and Abrams could quickly convince other top talents to join him quickly reloading this roster.