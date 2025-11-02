Auburn Hot Board: 4 candidates the Tigers should consider to replace Hugh Freeze

Auburn has decided to pull the plug on the Hugh Freeze era, as they fired him on Sunday. Freeze was 15-19 while at Auburn and 4-5 this season. Freeze could never develop the potent offenses he had while he was previously the head coach at Ole Miss and Liberty. Quarterback play was awful at Auburn under his guidance. Auburn is one of the top jobs in the SEC, but you can win big as they won a National Championship in 2010. Below are 5 candidates Auburn should seriously consider for the job. Now, I am not adding Lane Kiffin to this job because he already turned them down last cycle, and he either stays at Ole Miss or takes LSU or Florida Jobs. Auburn is a top 25 job, and they should be able to hire a good job.

Jon Sumrall has the credentials of being an excellent head coach in the SEC. He played at Kentucky and then later coached at Kentucky and Ole Miss. He is currently 38-11 as head coach at Troy and Tulane. His ability to coach the line of scrimmage and run the ball is a huge selling point. Sumrall should have a good chance to be a head coach in the SEC next year. Kentucky is his alma mater, which might open as well, so he could get that job as well.

Alex Golesh has done a nice job turning around USF. He is currently 20-14 and 6-2 this season. USF, before he showed up, was a struggling program. He also previously worked as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, so he has experience in the SEC. He might be a candidate for several jobs, including in Florida.

Brent Key has done a great job as Head Coach at Georgia Tech. He has a record of 26-17 while at Georgia Tech. They are currently 8-1 and have a good chance to make the ACC Championship. Georgia Tech is his alma mater, but if he wants a bigger place to win a National Championship, he might be willing to jump ship.

Eli Drinkwintz has done a good job in Missouri. He has them 6-2 this season, and he is 44-26 overall while being there. He might be willing to jump ship to get to a place that has previously won National Titles.