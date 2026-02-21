Auburn’s Transfer Portal moves reveal a clear offensive identity for 2026

The Alex Golesh era begins on the Plains of Auburn as the Tigers enter a new era when the 2026 college football season kicks off. The biggest knock on Auburn during the Hugh Freeze era was that they never had good enough quarterback play. Alex Golesh fixed that issue bringing Byrum Brown with him from USF, but this roster as a whole may be less talented.

When you look at the wide receiver room, you get a clear picture of where this offense will take a step back. The Tigers lost their Top 5 wide receivers to the Transfer Portal as elite talents like Cam Coleman, Eric Singleton Jr, and Malcolm Simmons all left for new schools. When you lose that much talent at wide receiver, you need to find a new offensive identity, and the Tigers found it this offseason.

Alex Golesh built a potential monster rushing attack

Auburn's passing game may be better even without all the star wide receivers with the upgrade that Byrum Brown gives this team. While Brown gives the Auburn fans a reason to be excited, the fans should be looking at how impressive this rushing attack could be in 2026.

Jeremiah Cobb returns for another season after leading the Tigers in rushing this season with 969 yards and 5 touchdowns. Cobb will likely be the team's starting running back, and should get the most carries of the group. Having a quarterback like Brown should take defenders out of the box, and allow Cobb to take the next step.

Auburn then went out and added top running backs from 3 other teams adding Baylor's Bryson Washington, Troy's Tae Meadows, and USF's Nykahi Davenport. The trio combined for 2,095 yards and 19 touchdowns last season as the leading rusher for their respective teams. Auburn will have talented depth that should allow this offense to lean on its opponents.

The X-Factor in the run game will be Byrum Brown as the USF transfer brings thrilling dual-threat ability. Last season, Brown rushed for 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns, and his legs are a factor that defenses have to account for.

In an ideal world, Auburn would've been able to pair Byrum Brown with a group of explosive playmakers at receiver like Auburn has had the past few seasons. Even with losing all the elite receiving talent, this offense is poised to have an impressive season, and should take a big step forward with their ability to control games with the rushing attack.