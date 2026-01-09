Auburn transfer Eric Singleton Jr should quickly land at this SEC school

Despite the Transfer Portal being open for a week, names continue to flood in at an incredible rate especially high-level players. On Friday, the Auburn Tigers suffered another massive blow as wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr entered the Transfer Portal. The news isn't a seismic blow as Eric Singleton Jr had declared for the NFL Draft, but him instead returning to player for another team hurts.

Last Transfer cycle, Eric Singleton Jr was the top ranked wide receiver in the Transfer Portal and the 4th ranked player overall. After being the crown jewel of last transfer cycle, Singleton will be highly sought after again after catching 58 passes for 534 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Auburn's Eric Singleton Jr should quickly land at Florida

Now that Eric Singleton Jr is in the Transfer Portal, plenty of programs would love to land him to bolster their wide receiver room. While most schools would want to add Singleton, Florida makes the most perfect sense as a potential landing spot.

Before transferring to Auburn, Eric Singleton Jr spent two seasons at Georgia Tech where he became one of the best wide receivers in the Country. His time at Georgia Tech is notable as Eric Singleton Jr spent two seasons in Buster Faulkner's offense. Considering that Faulker landed at Florida as the offensive coordinator, a reunion makes perfect sense.

Florida has lost a ton at wide receiver as Eugene Wilson III, Aidan Mizell, Tank Hawkins, Naeshaun Montgomery, and Muizz Tounkara all entered the Transfer Portal.

Not only would Eric Singleton Jr reunite with his former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, but he'd be reunited with former Georgia Tech backup quarterback Aaron Philo who he played with in 2024. Singleton already knowing the scheme and the quarterback makes him the perfect addition for the Gators as they look to kickstart the Jon Sumrall era.