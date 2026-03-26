Being the next up after Nick Saban at Alabama was never going to be easy and that is why Kalen DeBoer took the prominent job. He has confidence in his abilities to keep Alabama at or near the same level that the program has been on nearly the last 20 years. The first two years have been a mixed bag with some great things but also some head scratching events that have many wonder if DeBoer is the right guy to being the head guy in Tuscaloosa.

Year one of course was considered most disappointing because there was not a playoff appearance for Alabama, and then of course year two was an up and down roller coaster that ended with a blowout loss in front of millions at the Rose Bowl to eventual national championship winning Indiana Hoosiers.

The expectations remain high at the Capstone; however, the biggest event that will put Kalen DeBoer on the hotseat and really turn the fanbase against him would be bad losses in 2026. I don't think anyone expects him to go undefeated in the upcoming season, however some of the losses have really damaged confidence amongst the fans especially.

The worst loss in his first season of course was getting blown out by Oklahoma with a College Football Playoff spot on the line and then of course the last year's week one embarrassment in Tallahassee ranks right near the top as well.

Losses in today's college football world seem inevitable most seasons but how a team loses is what really hurts a coach's legacy and that is what Kalen DeBoer has to see improved upon in year three. There is no reason to lose to Florida State to start the season, and even more so there is no room for a blowout loss to the Seminoles at home.

Losing to Georgia and Indiana is not the end of the world, but getting blown out by both with signs of the team quitting to some is. There may be a little leeway with a new quarterback under center and a lot of new pieces on both sides of the ball in 2026, but that will go away quickly with unexplainable bad losses or being blown out in competition games.