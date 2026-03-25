Kalen DeBoer must be the answer to Alabama's recurring Nate Oats problem

While college football is in the middle of beginning Spring practices, college basketball is at it's absolute peak. The NCAA Tournament is well underway, and as teams start to see their season come to and end, their coaching carousel is in full swing. When the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament it sent shockwaves through the sport as changes likely needed to be made.

On Tuesday Night, North Carolina finally ended a long standoff with head coach Hubert Davis as they announced they'd be firing the head coach to begin a new era. Programs around the Country will now stress over their head coach leaving, and more concerned that anyone else should be Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer needs to be the guy for Alabama's Nate Oats retention hopes

While Alabama is known as arguably the biggest football school in the Country, the basketball program has found more success in the 2020's. Nate Oats has led Alabama to the Sweet 16 for the 4th season in a row, and for the 4th time in 6 seasons. Oats has rewrote most of Alabama's record books, and has become one of the best coaches in the Country.

Schools like North Carolina entering the head coach market has to put a team like Alabama on high alert. Football will always be the top priority in Tuscaloosa, especially in this NIL and Revenue Sharing era.

Alabama will want to keep Nate Oats in Tuscaloosa for as long as he wants to keep coaching, and if they're going to do so, it all hinges on Kalen DeBoer proving he's the man for the job. With how much success Alabama Basketball is having, Alabama may be in a place where they need to extend his deal every offseason. Committing that much money to Nate Oats doesn't become a problem until football becomes a problem.

Kalen DeBoer made the College Football Playoff last year, but he's still working toward proving he's the man for the job long term. DeBoer's team suffered 5 losses last season which is below the standard many expect for the program. Being the coach that followed Nick Saban comes with lofty expectations that DeBoer unfortunately needs to battle.

If Kalen DeBoer makes everyone believe in Tuscaloosa, then it's best for everyone involved as the Crimson Tide don't need to worry about having buyout money available. A struggling season for Kalen DeBoer however could make it to where it's a concern to be as all-in on basketball as Alabama would need to be.

Overhauling a football comes with a hefty price tag as buyouts have gotten to be absurd while a school like Alabama would then need to go and poach a big name head coach. Add in the costs to build a roster, and if Alabama ever gets in a situation where they need to replace their head coach, it could make it harder to fend off a blue blood for Nate Oats.

Every offseason Nate Oats is going to be the name that everyone wants to see shake free, especially for the blue bloods. More responsible for keeping him in Tuscaloosa than AD Greg Byrne will be Kalen DeBoer as he has to ensure everyone that football is in a good enough place to financially support both programs.