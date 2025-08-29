Badger fans hold their breath: Starting QB heads to locker room again

The Wisconsin Badgers may truly be cursed at this point with the terrible luck the program has had to start the season. Last season, the Badgers lost their starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a season ending injury in their game against Alabama. This season the Wisconsin Badgers brought in Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr to lead the offense as they replace Van Dyke.

When Billy Edwards Jr came out for the game in a knee brace it sent a little scare into the fanbase as they were concerned that he's playing injured. With just over 5 minutes left in the first half, Wisconsin saw their worst nightmare once again as their starting quarterback suffered a non-contact injury which sent him into the medical tent and then the locker room.

Billy Edwards Jr headed to the locker room ⁦@TheGameMKE⁩ pic.twitter.com/aOdXFjDLdG — Butch Wojczulis (@Butch_AFL) August 29, 2025

If you're a Wisconsin fan you have to hope that this isn't another season altering injury and that Billy Edwards Jr is okay. The best case scenario and the reason to be optimistic is hoping that Edwards is going to get checked at with the game nearing halftime and that it's purely a precaution to make sure there was no damage done to the knee.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, Luke Fickell was already facing some pressure to start performing. While Wisconsin fans will certainly judge their head coach it'll be almost impossible to fault Fickell or fully grade his performance if he's lost his starter for an extended time period once again.

With Billy Edwards Jr in the locker room, the Wisconsin Badgers have turned to Danny O'Neil to take over on offense. O'Neil transferred to Wisconsin this offseason after passing for 2,181 yards and 12 touchdowns with 6 interceptions last season at San Diego State.

This story will be updated when more information is available regarding Billy Edwards Jr's status.

