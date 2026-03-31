Baltimore Ravens 3 round mock draft lands Lamar Jackson much needed protection

After 18 seasons, the Baltimore Ravens enter a new era as missing the playoffs brought an end to John Harbaugh's time as head coach. Former Ravens assistant Jesse Minter returns to Baltimore this time as the head coach after spending most of his career with the Harbaugh brothers. Minter inherits a team with a ton of talent, that's a piece or two away from going on a deep Playoff run.

The Ravens did see a ton of key pieces leave in free agency, with Tyler Linderbaum being the biggest loss as the team loses a star at center. Heading into the draft, the top priority will be getting Lamar Jackson better protection to help him stay healthy to lead this offense.

Ravens 3 round mock draft rebuilds the interior for Lamar Jackson

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

Losing Tyler Linderbaum won’t just hurt the Ravens at center, but in the interior as a whole with how much he can do. The Ravens need to continue upgrading the offensive line to help keep Lamar Jackson healthy, and to open holes for Derrick Henry in the running game. Vega Ioane is the top guard in this class and a potential cornerstone for this offensive line for years to come.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

During his time at Michigan and with the Chargers, Jesse Minter got a first hand look at how important a monster defensive tackle can be. In this draft class, Caleb Banks may be a top 10 talent, but his injury history is a concern. Banks is the type of player that the Ravens constantly land, and he’ll instantly give this defense a monster in the middle.

80. Baltimore Ravens: Connor Lew - Center - Auburn

The Ravens suffered one of the biggest losses in free agency as Tyler Linderbaum cashed in on a massive deal with the Raiders. Protecting Lamar Jackson is the top priority, and the Ravens will need to bulk up on the offensive line in this class. Connor Lew like Caleb Banks will fall because of an injury, but when healthy, Connor Lew is a potential top 50 player in this class who can step right in on this offensive line.