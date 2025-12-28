Barion Brown made history in his final college football game

Oftentimes, we see players opt out of Bowl Games, whether it's with intentions to transfer or to try and ensure that they won't get injured before they head to the NFL Draft. Whenever a player does play in a bowl game, you almost find yourself rooting for them, as it's become so rare. For the LSU Tigers, wide receiver Barion Brown had almost nothing to play for as he's out of eligibility.

This offseason, the LSU Tigers went out and attacked the Transfer Portal hoping to build a National Championship roster. One of the biggest additions was wide receiver Barion Brown who LSU hoped would make a massive impact as a speed threat when paired with Garrett Nussmeier's arm.

Nussmeier, suffering injuries early on, kept Barion Brown from making a full impact, which was a disappointment as it could've been one of the most exciting duos in the sport. Brown ended the regular season with 52 catches for 495 yards and a score, but he opted to play one last game to try and help his draft stock.

Barion Brown sets SEC kick return record with electric play

During Barion Brown's time at Kentucky, aside from being one of the most explosive receivers in the country, Brown was also an exciting kick returner. Brown finished his time in Lexington with 5 kick return touchdowns just one short of the SEC record.

Playing in the Kinder's Texas Bowl, Barion Brown didn't waste any time making a string impression for NFL Draft scouts with a 99 yard kick return touchdown to set the new SEC record with 6 kickoff return touchdowns.

The first play of the 2025 Texas Bowl.



WR Barion Brown does for LSU what he did plenty at Kentucky.



The SEC’s record holder for career kickoff’s returned for a touchdown gets No. 6 across his four years in college.pic.twitter.com/Efmqzfq7yT — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) December 28, 2025

Barion Brown could've easily chosen to opt out of the bowl game as he already put four seasons' worth of games on film for scouts to review. Instead, Brown chose to compete, and he may be rewarded with his best game of the season which will only help his NFL Draft Stock.