Beating Georgia Tech may have been Georgia's best and most important win of the year
After four and a half hours, 86 total points, and eight overtime periods, Georgia notched its tenth win of the 2024 season and kept their record-tying streak of wins at Sanford Stadium intact at 31 games.
The general mood of the Bulldog Nation after this classic marathon is somewhat sour. When it comes to rivals, Georgia Tech is looked at as "little brother" or "that North Avenue trade school" by Georgia's fans. It's not supposed to be a difficult win.
But it was. And making it difficult may have done more for Georgia than any other win they have in the 2024 season.
Yes, Georgia beat a highly-ranked Texas team on their own turf, and they took care of business in the Cocktail Party against Florida. They shut down Tennessee, and they kept the Deep South winning streak alive against Auburn.
None of those wins compared to the 2024 version of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.
Why beating Georgia Tech was so important for Georgia
On the surface, this win seemingly cemented Georgia's place in the College Football Playoff. Even a loss in the SEC Championship Game probably won't eliminate the Bulldogs now. But there was more, much more, to a win over the Yellow Jackets than just a certain playoff bid.
The naysayers will cry out that Georgia was exposed -- again -- against Georgia Tech and that the once formidable Bulldog defense was hung out to dry by yet another dual-threat quarterback. While those points may be valid, an element of this win needs more attention.
Quite simply, 20-6.
Georgia fans who are also Atlanta Falcons fans will be all-too-familiar with the taunt of "28-3", the lead the Falcons held over New England in Super Bowl LI before succumbing to Tom Brady's mystical wizardry in a 34-28 overtime loss.
Georgia can now add 20-6. As late as 10 minutes into the 3rd quarter of the game, Georgia Tech held that lead and all hope seemed lost for a win for the Bulldogs. But Carson Beck was not about to give up, and the Georgia defense (which had been exposed for much of the game) came up with the big plays at just the right time to send the game into overtime.
That's the mark of a championship team. Resilience, fortitude, and old-fashioned grit can carry a team with weaknesses and warts to the promised land. Championship teams find a way to win, even when a win seems impossible.
Georgia was able to do against Georgia Tech what they almost did on the road at Alabama, complete a huge comeback win when everyone wrote them off for dead. Carson Beck learned from his mistakes early in the season and put this team on his shoulders.
Not only was this Georgia's most important win of the year, it was their best win. They didn't dominate the game in any phase. They didn't look like the team that throttled Texas or stymied Clemson. They didn't ever put Georgia Tech away.
What Georgia did was fight and keep on fighting. They didn't quit, not once. They willed themselves to a win when nearly every UGA fan watching had taken the loss.
This may not be the most talented Georgia football team, or even the most well-coached, but they have a quality that embodies what great teams from the past have, and the refusal to give up makes them an extremely dangerous team once the postseason gets here.