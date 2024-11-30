Georgia clinches spot in the CFP with 8-overtime thriller over Georgia Tech
Joe Tessitore made sure to tell everyone — probably more than 20 times — that the Georgia Bulldogs were playing for a chance to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff on Friday night.
It didn't happen on Friday night, but early Saturday morning, it finally came to pass.
Georgia and Georgia Tech delivered one for the ages in Athens on Friday night, with the Bulldogs narrowly escaping in an eight-overtime thriller, 44-42. This game had it all—early defensive stands, dramatic comebacks, and a marathon finish that had fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.
Georgia Tech came out swinging, shutting out the Bulldogs in the first half and taking a commanding 17-0 lead. Haynes King was the star for the Yellow Jackets early on, scoring both through the air and on the ground. By halftime, Bulldog fans were left scratching their heads as Georgia’s offense struggled to find a rhythm.
The second half was a different story. Georgia finally got on the board in the third quarter, and the fireworks really started in the fourth. Carson Beck found his groove late, leading the Bulldogs on two touchdown drives in the final five minutes to force overtime. Dominic Lovett’s clutch catch in the final minute was the spark Georgia desperately needed.
Overtime was pure chaos. The teams traded touchdowns through multiple periods, with each moment raising the stakes. Finally, in the eighth overtime, Georgia sealed the deal with a two-point conversion run by Nate Frazier. The crowd at Sanford Stadium erupted, celebrating a narrow victory over their in-state rival.
With the win, Georgia has now clinched its spot in the College Football Playoff and ensured that at least two teams from the SEC — with Texas being the other — will be in the dance. Tennessee, who plays Vanderbilt on Saturday, will also have a chance to lock up a playoff bid for the conference.
Georgia will play the winner of Texas and Texas A&M next weekend in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 10-2 record that includes wins over Clemson, Texas, and Tennessee.