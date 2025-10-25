Beau Pribula injury update: Missouri star leaves game with frightening leg injury

The Missouri Tigers are currently in a battle against the Vanderbilt Commodores in a game that can define both teams' seasons. The Tigers and the Commodores meet as Top 15 teams with identical 6-1 records, with 2-1 records in SEC play. As the teams battle in a pivotal game that will define the race for the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff, the Missouri Tigers will have to try and win this game without their most important player.

Missouri QB Beau Pribula suffers devastating injury

In the 3rd quarter, Eli Drinkwitz went for the touchdown on a 4th and goal, and it quickly became a nightmare for the Tigers. Beau Pribula's left leg got caught up in the pile as he attempted to rush for the touchdown, and it led to his departure. Pribula needed to be carted off the field as the medical staff put an air cast on his leg and moved him into a wheelchair.

Losing Beau Pribula is a massive blow for Missouri, as no team wants to lose its starting quarterback. The situation only puts Eli Drinkwitz in a worse position as the Tigers lost their backup quarterback, Sam Horn, in the season opener to an injury.

Update: Beau Pribula has an MRI scheduled for a dislocated ankle as he didn't break any bones.

As Missouri looks to pick up a win that could define its season, the game is in the hands of true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers. Coming out of High School, Matt Zollers was a highly regarded 4-star recruit and a Top 100 recruit in the class. Matt Zollers has played sparingly this season, with just 6 attempts coming into this game however, he's 6-6 for 75 yards and a score coming into this game.

This story will be updated when ay additional information is released on Beau Pribula's injury and status moving forward.

