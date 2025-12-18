Beau Pribula’s Transfer Portal move sparks a question: Is a return to Penn State in play?

Last season as Penn State was preparing for a run in the College Football Playoff, it became a victim of the calendar. The timing of the Transfer Portal hurt Penn State as backup quarterback Beau Pribula decided to leave the team in order to find his next program. The loss stung Penn State as they lost a player they used in set packages to help keep defenses off balance.

Beau Pribula ended up landing at Missouri serving as Eli Drinkwitz's replacement for Brady Cook who left for the NFL. This season, Pribula passed for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions while rushing for 297 yards and 6 scores. An injury against Vanderbilt caused Pribula to miss time while making the offense one dimensional.

On Thursday, Beau Pribula surprised everyone by announcing that he was going to be entering the Transfer Portal.

Missouri starting quarterback Beau Pribula has informed Mizzou that he plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @PowerMizzoucom and me for @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/rV22OSBHHj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2025

Would a Beau Pribula-Penn State reunion make sense?

Now that Beau Pribula has a season as the starting quarterback under his belt, he's going to be a far more intriguing candidate for schools looking for a quarterback. When you look at potential landing spots for the York, PA native, a reunion with Penn State may make the most sense for all parties.

Beau Pribula left as he wanted to play, and with Drew Allar returning to Penn State for the 2025 season, he was once again going to be a backup quarterback. Now with Drew Allar leaving for the NFL, Penn State needs a quarterback, and who better to bring back than his understudy.

The biggest roadblock for a Beau Pribula reunion may be the fashion in which he left the team as he could've found a new program while also finishing the season in Happy Valley. James Franklin no longer being at Penn State could also be a factor as this is a new staff that didn't recruit Allar.

It will be interesting to follow in the coming days which schools show interest in Beau Pribula, and if Penn State is involved as he'd be a massive upgrade over the team's current quarterback room.