Beau Pribula seized the opportunity shining in Missouri debut

Coming into the season, the Missouri Tigers still had a quarterback battle as Eli Drinkwitz was going to give Beau Pribula and Sam Horn each a half to prove that they're the right player for the job. Beau Pribula got the first half but, Sam Horn got a snap in the first half and it ended with a truly heart breaking moment as he suffered an injury and was seen on crutches with a full leg cast on during the game.

Mizzou QB Sam Horn in a full leg cast.



Brutal for a guy that stuck around. pic.twitter.com/2BGj1etYWi — SEC Numbers Guy (@secnumbersguy) August 29, 2025

With Horn sidelined, it gave Beau Pribula an entire game to prove that he should be the starter and he seized the opportunity. On his first career pass for the Tigers, Pribula uncorked a beautiful deep ball for a 51 yard touchdown.

BEAU PRIBULA'S FIRST PASS OF HIS @MizzouFootball CAREER IS A 51-YARD TD 🎯🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8yPqzM5mU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 28, 2025

When Missouri fans saw Pribula's film from Penn State, the most notable part of his game was his ability to make plays with his legs. The Tigers new quarterback made sure the fanbase got a glimpse of that part of his game extending a play before taking off on a video game like run for a touchdown.

While the game was against Central Arkansas, Beau Pribula was dominant completing 23 of 28 passes for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding 65 yards and another two scores with his legs.

It's unclear how long Sam Horn will be out but, even if he returns for next week it's going to be a tall task to knock Pribula out of the lineup. Eli Drinkwitz has a true weapon in Pribula as his ability to make plays with his legs can help out with the new offensive line especially when the team gets into SEC play.

The Tigers next game comes against the Kansas Jayhawks so ideally, you'd like to have a roster set and not be worrying about getting both quarterbacks their reps.

More Missouri Tigers News: