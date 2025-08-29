Beau Pribula wasted no time welcoming himself to the Missouri fanbase

The Missouri Tigers are currently in the middle of a quarterback battle as Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and Sam Horn battle it out for the starting quarterback job. The heavy favorite coming into the offseason was Beau Pribula but, Eli Drinkwitz decided to play Beau Pribula in the first half against Central Arkansas while giving Horn the second half.

When Beau Pribula took the field for his first drive at Missouri he was looking to put together a strong first drive to help prove that he's truly the man for the job. Well, it's hard to make a better introduction than Beau Pribula made as he uncorked a 51 yard touchdown pass to open the scoring.

BEAU PRIBULA'S FIRST PASS OF HIS @MizzouFootball CAREER IS A 51-YARD TD 🎯🔥 pic.twitter.com/i8yPqzM5mU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 28, 2025

When Beau Pribula was deployed at Penn State it was mostly as a change of pace player coming in the game to throw the defense off. On his first pass for the Tigers, delivering a beautiful deep pass like that will certainly go a long way in proving to Eli Drinkwitz that he should without question get the job.

While Sam Horn is a talented player, Missouri truly having a battle at the quarterback position shouldn't be the case as Pribula is simply the more talented player. Pribula's ability to make plays with his legs will be massive for this offense and if he can continue to make deep passes like he has in this game it'll make this team a darkhorse in the SEC.

Given that Beau Pribula got the start in this game indicates that he's in the lead for the job and against an opponent like Central Arkansas he shouldn't face a ton of resistance. Halfway through his second drive at Missouri, Pribula is 3 for 3 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown with 8 yards rushing.

