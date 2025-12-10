Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark slams Notre Dame over Playoff temper tantrum

On Sunday Afternoon, the College Football Playoff field was set, and as is tradition, someone had to feel as if their program was wronged. This season it was Notre Dame as the committee had them ahead of Miami the entire way, but once the two were compared next to each other with BYU's loss, the committee went with the team who won the head-to-head matchup.

Once Notre Dame was left out of the College Football Playoff, the Fighting Irish have gone on an all-time temper tantrum. As soon as they were left out of the Playoff, Notre Dame opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua has made countless media appearances talking about how Notre Dame should've never been left out of the field. As Miami was trying to debate that they belonged in the field, it rubbed Notre Dame the wrong way to see the ACC arguing against the Irish as they play Basketball and other sports in the conference.

"I understand they have to stand up for their teams in football, we just think there's other ways to do it, and it has created damage. I'm not going to shy away from that, and that's just not me speaking. People a lot more important at this university than me feel the same way. So I think it has done some real damage, and I think the ACC knows that." Pete Bevacqua

Big 12 Commissioner bashes Notre Dame over childish behavior

As Notre Dame continues to throw a fit over missing the College Football Playoff, it's becoming clear that people are getting sick of the antics. Among those who are fed up is Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark who saw BYU get punished in the rankings for losing in the Big 12 Championship Game and hasn't caused a stink about it.

"I think Pete (Beavacqua), his behavior has been egregious, it's been egregious going after Jim Phillips, when they saved Notre Dame during COVID. The chair said that as Notre Dame and Miami got closer together, head-to-head would be a factor, OK?" Brett Yormark

While Notre Dame fans will feel as if Brett Yormark should stay out of the conversation, he's certainly in the right. Notre Dame is upset that Miami's best debate in the argument was against the Irish as they beat them on the field, and they're now trying to use that to pressure the ACC when they didn't do anything wrong.

The Fighting Irish have a relationship with the ACC in other sports, and if they don't want the ACC arguing against them in football, they could simply join the conference. Notre Dame had every chance to beat Miami on the field, and they can only blame themselves for being excluded from the Playoff.