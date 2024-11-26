Big 12 makes controversial decision on Shedeur Sanders after ref shove
The Big 12 has now officially made a decision on the status of one of its top players heading into the last week of the regular season.
The Big 12 has decided not to suspend Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders after a heated moment during the Buffaloes’ recent game against Kansas, reports from Buffzone shared. The incident happened in the second half when Sanders was sacked, leading to a brief scuffle on the field.
Amid the chaos, Sanders appeared to extend his arm, making contact with a referee attempting to separate players. While the act seemed unintentional, it sparked debate over whether Sanders should face disciplinary action.
The conference’s decision to let Sanders off without a suspension is being handled internally by Colorado, according to reports from On3. This has caused a stir among fans and analysts alike, with some saying Sanders was “lucky” to avoid ejection during the game.
FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira weighed in during the broadcast, noting that such actions could have warranted a harsher penalty. Pereira pointed out that while emotions run high in these moments, players are responsible for maintaining control and respecting officials.
For Sanders and the Buffaloes, this ruling means he will be available for Colorado’s upcoming matchup against Oklahoma State. The team, aiming to secure its ninth win of the season, will benefit greatly from having their star quarterback on the field.
However, the controversy surrounding the decision has left some questioning whether the Big 12 missed an opportunity to set a precedent for similar incidents in the future.
Of course, Colorado enters the final week of the season in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 standings. The Buffaloes — tied with Iowa State, Arizona State, and BYU — will need to win their game against Oklahoma State and then root for a combination of losses between Iowa State, Arizona State, and BYU.
The simplest path for Colorado would be BYU losing to Houston. If the Buffaloes win their game and the Cougars lose, that would be enough for them to go to the Big 12 championship game. If all four teams win, it would be Arizona State and Iowa State heading to the conference title. In total, there are nine teams still in contention for the Big 12 championship game, according to the conference.
Colorado will play Oklahoma State at 12:00 p.m. E.T. on Friday, and the game will be televised on ABC/ESPN+