Video shows Shedeur Sanders shoving an official in Colorado's loss to Kansas
Shedeur Sanders found himself in the spotlight for more than his performance during Colorado's game against Kansas this past weekend.
In a matchup that held major implications for Colorado’s postseason hopes, tensions boiled over for the Buffaloes quarterback in a third-quarter incident.
Trailing 30-21, Sanders took a tough five-yard sack on a crucial 3rd-and-1 play. As Kansas defenders celebrated, one accidentally tripped over him while getting back to his feet. Already visibly frustrated from earlier hits, including one that saw a helmet collide with his knee, Sanders reacted by shoving an official who was trying to prevent him from confronting the Kansas player.
The shove was caught on video, sparking immediate debate across social media about whether a penalty—or even an ejection—should have been issued.
Interestingly, the officials chose not to flag Sanders for the shove. This decision raised eyebrows, with some fans calling for stricter enforcement. For Sanders, the moment seemed to reflect his growing frustrations in a game where Colorado struggled to find momentum.
By halftime, the Buffaloes trailed 23-14, and despite a strong showing from Sanders with three touchdown passes, Kansas ultimately handed Colorado a 37-21 defeat.
Sanders finished the night 23-of-29 for 266 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 26 yards.
Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and the rest of the Colorado team have not turned down opportunities to call out their doubters this season, so the loss to Kansas had a large amount of fans taking time to throw things back in the face of Colorado fans, especially as the Buffaloes likely lost the opportunity to compete for the Big 12 championship or earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Colorado will finish its regular season with a game against Oklahoma State next week. Currently, the Big 12 sits at a four-way tie with Colorado, BYU, Arizona State, and Iowa State all with two losses in conference play. If the season finishes this way, it would be Arizona State and Iowa State playing in Arlington, but there's still a long way to go with a week remaining in the regular season.
Ultimately, there's still a chance that the Deion Sanders-led team will play for the conference title if they can win and have a result or two go their way next weekend.