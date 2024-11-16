Big 12 matchups to watch in week 12
The Big 12 has some massive games to watch as we head into Week 12 of the college football season.
Here's a look at some of the ones that could be the most entertaining.
Arizona State @ Kansas State 8:00 PM EST
A pair of 7-2 teams will face off when the Arizona State Sun Devils travel to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
With only BYU and Colorado ahead of them in the Big 12 standings, the loser of this game will likely see their dreams of a Big 12 Championship fly out the window.
Both the Sun Devils and the Wildcats currently have top-four run offenses and run defenses in the Big 12. The team that can move the ball through the air will likely be the team that takes home the victory Saturday evening.
Arizona State is welcoming back star running back Cam Skattebo, who missed last week's game nursing an injury. Skattebo has been one of the best players in the nation during the 2024 season and is looking to end his Sun Devils career on a high note.
The 16th-ranked Wildcats will look to ride quarterback Avery Johnson and running back DJ Giddens to victory, hoping to live up to the hype they had entering the season.
Kansas @ BYU 11:15 PM EST
Picked to finish 13th in the Big 12 preseason poll, the BYU Cougars have shocked everyone as they sit atop the Big 12 with a perfect 9-0 record.
This weekend they will take on a Kansas Jayhawks team that was expected to challenge for a Big 12 title in 2024, but they have struggled to replicate the success they had last season when they finished 9-4.
BYU enters the game with the second-highest scoring offense in the Big 12, while also having arguably the best defense in the conference and they face a Jayhawks team that has been mediocre on both offense and defense in 2024.
The Jayhawks have talent but haven't been able to see it translate on the field, could Saturday be the night they pull off the biggest upset in the Big 12 this season?
Cincinnati @ Iowa State 9:00 PM EST
The Iowa State Cyclones are one of the other teams sitting in a tie at 7-2 on the season, they take on the Cincinnati Bearcats this weekend who are currently on a two-game losing streak.
The Cyclones have one of the best pass defenses in college football, allowing only 163.1 yards per game through the air and only giving up 18.8 points per game. Their offense has been just as potent this season, using a balanced attack they are averaging 439.6 yards per game and are putting up 31.1 points per game.
While Cincinnati has shown flashes of being a complete football team, including a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils just a couple of weeks ago, they have not been able to consistently show it on the field.
With a 5-4 record, the Bearcats will need to execute their game plan to perfection if they look to put the Cyclones on upset alert this weekend.