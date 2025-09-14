Big Man moves: USC DT’s 70-Yard Pick 6 shocks College Football

The dream for every offensive or defensive lineman is to get your hands on the football at any cost as they always believe that they have the ability to make a play. More often than not, the lineman is almost instantly brought down while other times it could end in a disaster with a fumble or an embarrassing moment.

On Saturday Night, every former lineman saw their dreams come true when the USC Trojans faced off against Purdue. USC Trojans Defensive Tackle Jamaal Jarrett was the benefactor of a pass being deflected straight up into the air as it fell right into his hands and from there it was off to the races. Jarrett cruised down the field with a personal escort as nobody was even close to catching the big man.

JAMAAL JARRETT RUMBLIN' AND STUMBLIN' ALL THE WAY TO THE END ZONE @uscfb pic.twitter.com/S5SUcKMbRp — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 14, 2025

The speed at which Jamaal Jarrett ran down the field was incredible as he genuinely looked like he belonged at one of the skill positions. Jamal Jarrett is only a sophomore listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 360 pounds as a massive defensive tackle, yet he looks like he could run a forty-yard dash in the 4s.

The pick 6 came at a crucial time for the USC Trojans as Purdue was looking to make it a one score game, and Jarrett's run for glory put the game out of reach as the Trojans took a 20 point lead on the play.

Lincoln Riley's team finally appears to be back on track as they're most likely going to be 3-0 to start the season and have one more game against Michigan State before they go on a run of three straight ranked games. The Trojans defense has finally arrived and if they can play at a high level the rest of the way they could contend for a College Football Playoff bid.

More USC Trojans News: