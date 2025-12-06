Big Ten Bowl destinations revealed: Who’s headed where this Bowl season

The College Football regular season is in the books, and after the conference championship games on Saturday, we'll officially move into Bowl season. This should be another exciting postseason for the Big Ten as they look to win their 3rd National Championship in a row. The Big Ten will send Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon to the Playoff, while they'll be well represented in the non-playoff bowl games.

As most of the results this season are in the books, the Big Ten already has several teams preparing for their final game of the season. On Conference Championship Saturday, On3's Brent McMurphy revealed where every Big Ten team will be playing during Bowl season.

NEW: Confirmed Big Ten Bowl Destinations via @Brett_McMurphy⬇️



Michigan in Citrus vs. SEC

Iowa in ReliaQuest vs. SEC

Nebraska in Las Vegas vs. former Pac-12

Illinois in Music City vs. SEC

Penn State in Pinstripe vs. ACC — On3 (@On3sports) December 6, 2025

Can the Big Ten officially surpass the SEC this Bowl season?

While the SEC has long been seen as the biggest force in college football, the Big Ten has made it a serious debate over the past two seasons. The Big Ten has won the last two National Championships, and a 3rd would make it impossible to argue against them at this point in this new NIL era.

Often, the two leagues are compared by their postseason success outside of the Playoff by each conference's record in bowl season. Outside of the playoffs, the Big Ten gets to face the SEC three times as Michigan, Iowa, and Illinois will all face SEC opponents in their bowl games.

Winning another National Championship and putting together another bowl season where they outperform the SEC would cement the Big Ten's place as the top conference. While the SEC will get more teams in the Playoff, the Big Ten has clear dominant teams in Ohio State and Indiana who will meet as the top two teams in the Country giving this conference the inside track at winning it all again this season.