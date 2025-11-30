Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State stellar showing in The Game ends all debates

The college football season is in the books, as Week 14 and rivalry weekend brought an exciting finish to the end of the year. The biggest storyline of the weekend was the matchup between Ohio State and Michigan, as The Game has dominated the sport over the past few weekends. Ryan Day was finally able to overcome his demons, and the Buckeyes' win solidifies their place atop the sport.

Power Ranking the Big Ten after Ohio State's stellar showing

Barry Odom's first season at Purdue ended in blowout fashion as the Boilermakers suffered a 56-3 loss at the hands of Indiana. The Boilermakers were always going to have a tough season with the coaching change, and the talent they lost to the Transfer Portal, but finishing the season without a win in conference play is always a disappointment. Odom is going to need to bring in a ton of talent this offseason if Purdue is going to start to compete in league play.

Mike Locksley's team capped off an incredible collapse with their 8th straight loss, this time giving Michigan State their first win in league play. The Terrapins actually outgained the Spartans by 167 yards, but missed a field goal and allowed a kick return touchdown, which turned out to be the difference. Mike Locksley will return next season, but the way his teams have performed will have him in the hottest seat in the Country next season.

It looked like the Rutgers Scarlet Knights may have pulled off a massive win to beat Penn State, which would've sent Greg Schiano's team bowling. Instead, the Scarlet Knights did the unthinkable, as Arthur Kaliakmanis just dropped the ball, allowing Penn State to score a scoop-and-score touchdown in the final minutes to seal Rutgers' fate. This team has shown promise for the future, but they still lag behind their Big Ten rivals in the talent department.

Jonathan Smith's team finally got on the board in Big Ten play, ending the season with a massive win over Maryland. While the Spartans were outgained by more than 150 yards, they executed better on special teams, as a kick return touchdown and a made field goal that Maryland missed proved to be the difference. This team certainly has a ton to improve on ahead of next season, but winning this game was crucial for Smith and his future.

The offseason couldn't have arrived soon enough for UCLA after it was the second program to fire its head coach. For most of the first three quarters, UCLA looked like it was going to win the game before a big play by Makai Lemon flipped the entire game. The Bruins need to nail this next hire as it'll determine their future in the Big Ten.

Luke Fickell's fun run after it was announced he'll be back next season as Wisconsin lost the battle for Paul Bunyan's axe for the 4th time in 5 years. The Badgers' offense couldn't get anything going in the snow as Hunter Simmons threw a pair of interceptions. After it was announced, he'll come back next season Luke Fickell is going to need to crush the Transfer Portal as it'll determine his future in Madison.

The regular season for Matt Rhule's team ended sadly as the Cornhuskers were blown out by Iowa in the finale. Emmett Johnson was incredible, rushing for 217 yards and a score, averaging 7.5 yards per carry while leading the team in receiving. The issue is that TJ Lateef isn't at the level where he can succeed as a passer, and it was evident in this matchup. The hope for Matt Rhule is to get Dylan Raiola back for next season and go on a run, but this team will still need a ton around him.

PJ Fleck's team ended the regular season on a high note, as they retained Paul Bunyan's axe, beating Wisconsin for the 4th time in 5 seasons. Darius Taylor looked the best he's looked in a few games, picking up 100 yards and a score, powering this offense. Depending on who PJ Fleck retains for next season, Minnesota is set up nicely in the Big Ten if Drake Lindsey continues to develop.

Northwestern had a chance to end the regular season with a bang, facing Illinois in the snow to end the year. For all the great moments Preston Stone has given Northwestern, he had an ugly showing on Saturday Night, turning the ball over 4 times in the loss. Finishing .500 is a step forward for David Braun, but he'll need to improve this roster heading into next season if the Wildcats are going to take the next step.

On Saturday, Penn State became bowl eligible in the most spectacular fashion, as Rutgers fumbled away the game. Penn State's offense delivered an incredible performance, led by Kaytron Allen, who rushed for 226 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. This season has been a massive disappointment, but the Nittany Lions salvaging the year to at least make a bowl game is an encouraging sign for the future.

Washington had a chance to severely damage the Oregon Ducks' playoff hopes, but in the end, they didn't have enough firepower. Jonah Coleman's injury hurt this offense as they aren't the same rushing team with him dinged up, which put a ton of pressure on Demond Williams Jr, who threw a pair of interceptions in the loss. The focus is now on the future of Jedd Fisch as he's become a name to watch for several schools in this coaching carousel cycle.

Bret Bielema's team won the snow bowl over Northwestern, as Illinois took better care of the football in the elements to end the regular season with a win. Illinois didn't pass often, but when they did, they connected as the Illini went 11-16 passing for 164 yards while they scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground. The defense came up clutch in this game, forcing 4 turnovers in the win.

Iowa finishes the regular season with a dominant win over Nebraska, capping off what has been a rollercoaster season. Losing 4 games by a combined 15 points is going to sting, as the Hawkeyes were truly a few plays away from some massive upsets and making the College Football Playoff. This team remains a quarterback away from being a real threat in the Big Ten, as Kirk Ferentz's team has been solid everywhere else.

Sherrone Moore had a chance to lead his team to another big win over Ohio State, which would've sent the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff, but they once again fell flat in a big game. Bryce Underwood struggled against a loaded Ohio State defense as he passed for under 100 yards. The Wolverines put together a solid season, but the offense needs to add weapons if Michigan is ever going to

The USC Trojans looked like they were sleepwalking through their matchup with UCLA before a touchdown by Makai Lemon sparked the Trojans. In the 4th quarter, USC took total control, scoring 15 straight to secure the victory. Lincoln Riley's team will look back at this season with a ton of regret, as this group had the talent to make the Playoff, but made too many mistakes in key games.

Dan Lanning's team is most likely heading back to the College Football Playoff after picking up a key win over Washington. The offense is still missing some of its top weapons, but when Dante Moore can account for 2 touchdowns, and Atticus Sappington makes all 4 of his field goals, it makes up for it. While Lanning would've loved to play for the Big Ten Championship, having an extra week to rest and get some of the key pieces back from injury will be massive for the Ducks.

The Indiana Hoosiers were truly dominant on Friday, blowing out Purdue 56-3 to seal an undefeated regular season. The Hoosiers were truly dominant on the ground, picking up 9.6 yards per carry for 355 yards and 5 touchdowns in the win. Curt Cignetti's team has shown everyone they're a National Championship level team, but the real chase begins now, starting with the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ryan Day finally got the monkey off his back with a statement win over Michigan in The Game on Saturday. The Buckeyes' defense was dominant, holding Michigan to just 9 points and Bryce Underwood below 100 yards passing. This team has looked like the best in the Country all season long, and the real hunt to defend their crown begins with a duel against Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game.