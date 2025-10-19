Big Ten Power Rankings: Will anyone derail a brewing Ohio State dynasty

After such a thrilling weekend of football in the Big Ten last weekend, the level of excitement was going to be a step back. While we didn't have the massive clashes we saw last weekend, this weekend gave us some great showdowns in the middle of the conference that helped shape the race for the College Football Playoff.

There wasn't a massive storyline in the Big Ten this weekend, but it was the first game where Penn State was without James Franklin in what felt like forever. We also saw Big Ten coaches further push themselves onto the hot seat while others pushed even closer to Playoff contention.

Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State's becoming the most feared team in the Country

Wisconsin has now been shut out in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 1977 as the program continues to slip further from the standard. The lone moment the fanbase showed any excitement was when a group of fans took their shirts off and used them as rally towels, leading the crowd in a Fire Fickell chant. There isn't a game on the schedule this team should win, which is going to lead to uncomfortable conversations in Madison.

The last few weeks, Purdue has shown a ton of improvement on offense, but the defense wasn't able to get the stops needed to win the game. This weekend, everything flipped for the Boilermakers as the offense was shut out by Northwestern, dropping this game 19-0. Barry Odom's team has shown a ton of improvement, but they only have one winnable game left on the schedule against Rutgers; otherwise, they could go winless in league play.

Greg Schiano should take a picture of the scoreboard showing 3-0 Rutgers to start the game, as from that point on, the Scarlet Knights got punished. The offense couldn't do anything for most of this game, finishing with just over 200 yards while turning the ball over 3 times. Greg Schiano isn't expected to win these games, but every fan would at least like them to start getting closer.

Firing James Franklin didn't give the Nittany Lions any boost as they lost their 4th game in a row this time to Iowa. The offense couldn't pass the ball without Drew Allar, as Ethan Grunkemeyer went 15/28 for 93 yards with two interceptions. The defense got gashed by Iowa's rushing attack as the Hawkeyes picked up 7.4 yards per attempt for 245 yards. This team is going to have a tough time winning the rest of the way, giving this group a real chance of being an All-Time disappointment.

The Michigan State Spartans looked like they could push Indiana early, and then everything fell apart. The defense got shredded by Indiana as Fernando Mendoza completed 24 of 28 attempts for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns. This Spartan offense has to find a way to start creating more explosive plays; otherwise, it's going to be hard to beat most of the teams in the Big Ten.

After such a promising start to the season, the Maryland Terrapins keep suffering setbacks in Big Ten play as they lose another game late, this time falling on a last-second field goal to UCLA. Malik Washington didn't have his best game as a passer, and when he was the only player making plays rushing, it was never going to be a successful plan. Mike Locksley's team has been in every game they've played, but the next step in this progression is finding a way to win late.

Suddenly, the Northwestern Wildcats are on a two-game winning streak in Big Ten play after a 19-0 win over Purdue. The defense was dominant, forcing 3 turnovers in a shutout win with a pair of sacks. The offense didn't play great, throwing an interception and scoring just 19 on a bad defense, but no one saw this team getting off to a 3-1 start in league play, which is encouraging.

Tim Skipper and Jerry Neuheisel's turnaround of the UCLA Bruins is starting to become one of the best turnarounds in College Football as the Bruins are 3-1 under Skipper and unbeaten since elevating Neuheisel to offensive coordinator. Saturday wasn't as exciting on offense, but the defense stepped up, and in the 4th quarter, UCLA was able to come back and win this game on a last-second field goal. The Bruins look far better than the group we saw under DeShaun Foster, and they still technically have a shot at the College Football Playoff as they're 3-1 in Big Ten play.

The Washington Huskies may have fooled everyone, as what looked like an explosive offense in Non-Conference play has been nonexistent in league play. On Saturday, the Huskies managed just 7 points as the offense wasn't able to get anything going in the second half. Demond Williams Jr has shown a ton to be excited about, but his three interceptions on Saturday kept Washington from ever having a chance to win this game. Jedd Fisch keeps coming up in conversations for various jobs, but he has to prove he can get this Washington team to play consistently.

Just when it looked like Nebraska had turned a corner and made their way back into the Top 25, the Cornhuskers quickly proved that they're still a flawed team. The offense couldn't get anything going as the offensive line struggled, allowing 9 sacks and picking up just 1.2 yards per carry. Minnesota's offense was able to lean on Nebraska, gashing the Huskers for 186 yards and 2 scores on the ground, controlling this game on the way to a surprising victory.

On Friday Night, the Minnesota Golden Gophers played their most impressive game of the season, beating Nebraska in dominant fashion. Darius Taylor carried the offense, picking up 148 yards and a score, making it impossible for Nebraska to spark a comeback. The defense was dominant up front, shutting down the Huskers' rushing attack while bringing Dylan Raiola down on 9 sacks. When PJ Fleck's team is healthy and clicking like they did on Friday, this team has the ability to upset any team in the Big Ten.

The Iowa Hawkeyes got to face the Penn State Nittany Lions fresh off James Franklin's firing, and they did what every fan would hope for in winning this game. The rushing attack was dominant as Iowa picked up 245 yards on the ground scoring 3 times as Mark Gronowski looked like the dynamic athlete that was promised. The defense and special teams made one big mistake with a blocked 66-yard field goal attempt that was returned for a score, but Iowa won to stay in the Big Ten race.

After getting dominated by USC last weekend, Sherrone Moore said his team needed to get back to work, and they did just that in an impressive win over Washington. The defense held an explosive Washington offense to just 7 points, shutting the Huskies out in the second half. Even without Justice Haynes, the offense clicked in the second half as Bryce Underwood and Jordan Marshall lifted this team to a key Big Ten win. This team now heads into a much easier 4-game stretch, and if they can survive, the game against Ohio State could send them to the College Football Playoff.

The USC Trojans had a great chance to end Notre Dame's season, but the 4th quarter saw Lincoln Riley's team fall flat. The run defense was abysmal for the Trojans as Jeremiyah Love rushed for 228 yards and Jadarian Price picked up 87 yards along with a 100-yard kick return touchdown. This team made far too many mistakes when the game hung in the balance, and now they'll need to walk the tight rope for a chance at making the playoffs.

Illinois spent the weekend on the bye after suffering its second loss of the season, and while they didn't play, the chaos of the weekend helps a team with two losses like Bret Bielema's group. The Illini won't face a ranked opponent the rest of the way, which is great news, and if they can get to the end of the year without taking another loss, they'll have a chance to make it into the Playoff.

The Oregon Ducks allowed Rutgers to take an early 3-0 lead before turning this game into total domination, winning 56-10. The Ducks got whatever they wanted on offense, scoring 4 touchdowns on the ground and 4 touchdowns through the air. The defense shut the Scarlet Knights down, holding them to 3 points before the backup defense allowed a late touchdown. The Ducks needed to bounce back after their first loss of the year, and this game was one of the easiest spots imaginable for the Ducks.

Early on, it looked like the Indiana Hoosiers may be in trouble when Michigan State took a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. From that point on, Curt Cignetti's team was dominant, outscoring the Spartans 31-3 in a stellar showing. Fernando Mendoza is starting to look like the Heisman front runner as he threw for 4 touchdowns in a great showing. This team is arguably the best group as they appear on a collision course to meet Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship.

The Nation's best team got to face one of the worst Power 4 teams this weekend as they went on the road to face the Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes jumped out to an early 17-0 lead in the first quarter and used it to cruise to a 34-0 victory. This team won the National Championship last season, yet with the way the defense is playing and how explosive the offense can be with Julian Sayin, this team is better than the group we saw last season.

