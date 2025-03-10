Big weekend in college football: Eddie George's new job, Clemson's surge, and Ryan Day's playoff stance

This weekend brought significant developments in the college football landscape, including comments from some of the most popular coaches in the country.

Here's a roundup of some of the top stories in college football:

Eddie George named Bowling Green's Head Coach

Former NFL standout and Ohio State legend Eddie George has been named the head coach of Bowling Green's football program. George previously led Tennessee State to a co-championship in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference and an FCS playoff appearance in 2024, earning Coach of the Year honors.

Clemson surges to No. 5 nationally in recruiting rankings

Clemson's 2026 recruiting class has surged to No. 5 nationally, thanks to recent commitments from five elite prospects.Four-star wide receivers Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin, along with four-star offensive linemen Adam Guthrie, Grant Wise, and Chance Barclay have pledged to join the Tigers. Burroughs, from Jacksonville, Florida, is ranked as the No. 8 receiver nationally, while Salmin, from Potomac, Maryland, stands as the No. 31 receiver. Guthrie, Wise, and Barclay, all highly regarded linemen, chose Clemson over several top programs.

Bill Belichick comments on college football becoming like the NFL

New North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick shared his perspective on the increasing professionalism in college athletics, particularly concerning Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal. Drawing parallels to his time in the NFL, he shared that "It is what it is."

“It’s something that I’ve been doing for a long time, it’s just the kids are a little bit younger now, but it’s basically the same process," he said via On3. "Free agency happens after one year instead of four. There are a few modifications, but it’s very similar.”

Ryan Day says that he believes there should be automatic qualifiers

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has called for automatic College Football Playoff (CFP) berths for power conferences like the Big Ten and SEC. He argues that guaranteed spots would encourage teams to schedule more high-profile non-conference games.

“If we want these games – which I think we should have these games – we need to make sure that that happens. Because I think it’s really, really good for college football," Day said via On3.

Stay tuned to Saturday Blitz for more updates on these stories and other developments in college football.