Biggest risers and fallers in College Football Playoff rankings Week 13
The third edition of the 2024 College Football Playoff committee's rankings were released on Tuesday night, and with some crucial outcomes in the Week 12 slate there was some major shakeup in this week's rankings.
Here are the teams who saw a major rise or disappointing fall in this week's CFP rankings.
Fallers:
BYU fell eight spots after suffering their first loss of the season at home to Kansas. Even though the loss was a close one, this fall points to the committee punishing the Cougars for just squeaking by multiple times this year.
BYU is not out of the playoff race yet as they are still the highest ranked Big 12 team, and appeared in this week's projected bracket for that reason, but if they want to make that a reality they will have to outlast a scorching hot No.16 Colorado team.
Tennessee fell four spots in this week's rankings after losing on the road to Georgia in a game that was considered a must win for both teams. That marked the second loss of the season for the Vols (Arkansas), but they still tout a nice resume building win against Alabama.
With their two remaining games being against UTEP and Vanderbilt, Josh Heupel’s squad may be looking for some outside help to make it into the big dance.
With a No.16 ranking and playoff hopes still alive Kansas State dropped an absolute egg in Week 12 falling 24-14 to Arizona State. Number wise the Wildcats were the biggest fallers of the week dropping at least nine spots and out of the top 25.
They are joined by Washington State, Louisville, and LSU as teams who went from ranked to unranked this week.
Risers:
As one goes up one must go down, and the Wildcats mighty fall helped Arizona State jump all the way from unranked to No. 21.
The Sun Devils are one of the most surprising teams this season in college football led by rising star head coach Kenny Dillingham and brick house running back Cameron Skattebo. ASU has now won three straight and led the way for Illinois, UNLV, and Iowa State who also joined the bunch after being unranked a week ago.
I guess sometimes the best way to improve your resume is to let others destroy their own. The Black Knights jumped five spots in this week's rankings after a bye in Week 12.
We could see another great rise for Army next week as they take on No. 6 Notre Dame on Saturday.
The Green Wave followed right behind their conference foe Army jumping five spots as well after destroying Navy 35-0. This win not only gave them a massive boost in the rankings but also helped secure a spot in the AAC Championship game against Army.
The bad news for these two: that game will likely not be for the Group of 5 playoff bid with Boise State sitting at No. 12 and their anticipated opponent in the Mountain West title game, UNLV, sitting close behind at No. 23.