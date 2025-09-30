Biletnikoff Watch: These 3 Power 4 WRs are making a major move up the board

We're now through a significant portion of the College Football season as we're onto Week 6 of the season. While teams continue to solidify themselves in Conference and College Football Playoff races, the players themselves are also making their mark. Often when the season begins, everyone starts to track the race for the Heisman Trophy but, it's not the only race to follow.

The wide receivers are often on the other end of the equation as every Heisman winning quarterback needs an elite wide receiver. Through the first few weeks of the season, several wide receivers have went off bringing themselves into the race for the Biletnikoff Award.

The breakout Wide Receivers surging in the Biletnikoff Award race

Coming into the season, everyone looked at USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane as one of the best receivers in the Country, injuries have led to USC leaning on Makai Lemon. Lincoln Riley has been scheming Lemon into great positions and he's done his part winning one on one matchups and making big plays.

As things currently stand, Makai Lemon leads the Country with 589 yards on 35 catches with 5 touchdowns which is tied for 3rd in the Country. When Ja'Kobi Lane returns, Lemon should only draw more 1 on 1 matchups which should allow him to go on a tear in Big Ten play.

Josh Heupel's offense has already produced a Biletnikoff Award winner in Jalin Hyatt and he may have a second wide receiver trending for the award. Chris Brazzell II has been unstoppable this season, lighting up any defense he's faced. Brazzell has already surpassed his totals from last season and isn't far off from his career highs.

Through 5 games, Brazzell has the second most yards in the Country at 531 trailing only Lemon while his 7 touchdowns are tied for the most in the Country. Brazzell already has one of the best showings any receiver could have going for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns against Georgia. Keeping pace will determine Brazzell's fate in the race but, he's got a strong chance playing in the Josh Heupel offense.

The Texas A&M Aggies used the transfer portal to go out and land elite wide receivers to help Marcel Reed reach his full potential. While everyone was expecting KC Concepcion and initially Micah Hudson to lead the offense, thus far it's been Mario Craver who's looked like one of the best wide receivers in the Country.

Through 4 games, Craver ranks 7th in the Country with 477 yards on 24 catches and 4 touchdowns in a stellar start to the season. The difficult part for Craver will be keeping his production up as the Aggies enter SEC play but, if he can keep making big plays after the catch he's going to be on the shortlist of Biletnikoff contenders.

