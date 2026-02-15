Bill Belichick adds late transfer QB that could become the next Trinidad Chambliss

The Transfer Portal has been closed for a month, meaning that teams have been left adding the players that haven't found a new home to this point. As the names in the Transfer Portal have dwindled, we've seen the activity slow down nearly to a halt. If there's one coach who's not afraid to continue adding throughout the roster, it's Bill Belichick.

Heading into his second season in Chapel Hill, Belichick needs to put together a much better season than we saw in his debut. One of the areas that hurt the Tar Heels the most was quarterback where they got inconsistent play throughout the season. On Sunday, Bill Belichick showed that it's never too late to potentially find your quarterback.

Bill Belichick adds Western Carolina star Taron Dickens

On Sunday, Bill Belichick made another addition via the Transfer Portal, this time adding Western Carolina Catamounts star Taron Dickens.

BREAKING: Western Carolina transfer QB Taron Dickens has signed with North Carolina, @PeteNakos reports🐏



Dickens passed for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season.https://t.co/9HOeSbalmT pic.twitter.com/lhrPhwGUDz — On3 (@On3) February 15, 2026

This season, Taron Dickens passed for 3,508 yards and 38 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions while completing 74.2% of his passes. Dickens was a redshirt sophomore this season, meaning he'll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Adding Dickens to this quarterback room is a smart move by Bill Belichick and his staff regardless of the role he'll fill.

This offseason, starting QB Gio Lopez, along with backups Max Johnson and Bryce Baker, all left via the Transfer Portal. Belichick added Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr., who dealt with injury throughout the 2025 season.

When you look back at the 2025 season, this is an addition that resembles Ole Miss landing Trinidad Chambliss. North Carolina is taking a low-risk gamble by adding Dickens, and if he pans out, it could give the Tar Heels a great quarterback. It'll be interesting to see if the Tar Heels make this a competition or if he's stuck behind Edwards.