Bill Belichick is trying to install the Patriot way at North Carolina in a unique way

As the 2025 College Football season approaches, it may not be getting enough attention that Bill Belichick is now in College Football leading the North Carolina Tar Heels. One of the greatest football minds of all time now takes on the unique challenges of College Football which will make his first season so interesting.

How Bill Belichick adjusts to the college level will be facisnating as the rosters turnover at a much quicker way while the players aren't as talented. The best example of the roster turnover is the fact that Belichick and his staff transformed this roster using the transfer portal making this a vastly different roster than last season.

The first season for a team under a new Head Coach is tough for any team as they learn the new systems and adjust to a different coaching style. The ACC Network made a stop in Chapel Hill where they spoke to Bill Belichick about the adjustment and how he's molding this team. Bill Belichick revealed that he's looking to instill the Patriot Way while coaching the Tar Heels.

"In all honesty, we've shown a lot of Patriots film and other great players in the NFL too but, a lot of Patriots film on here's what we want you to do and here's how to do it. Watch (Dont'a) Hightower, watch (Tom) Brady, watch (Rob) Gronkowski, watch (Julian) Edelman, watch Lawrence Taylor, watch these guys do it because they were great at it." Bill Belichick

This isn't very different from what any new coach would do as the best way to show players how to play in the system is using the past teams playing correctly. On the other hand, showing a player Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Lawrence Taylor is unfair as it's almost impossible to do some of the things that they were able to pull off.

It'll be interesting to see if Bill Belichick gets the same buy-in to his Patriot Way that he got while coaching in New England. There's a massive difference in the maturity levels at the College level and the student athletes may not buy into the no distractions, do your job approach right away.

Many expect the Tar Heels could compete for a place in the ACC Championship which makes this season and storyline far more exciting.

