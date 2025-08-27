Bill Belichick officially has his first starting quarterback at North Carolina

It still doesn't feel real to say but, we're just days away from seeing Bill Belichick coach his first College Football game when the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday. This offseason, North Carolina made one of the biggest splashes in College Football history landing one of the best coaches of all-time to replace Mack Brown.

Bill Belichick didn't inherit the perfect roster as he and his staff went out into the transfer portal to rebuild this roster. The Tar Heels will feature around 13 new faces in the starting lineup speaking to just how crazy this roster overhaul has been.

The biggest question was where Bill Belichick would land when it came to finding his starting quarterback. Max Johnson returns after suffering a devastating season ending injury to start the year in 2024 while Bill Belichick added South Alabama starter Gio Lopez in the transfer portal and signed highly touted freshman Bryce Baker.

Despite everyone assuming Gio Lopez would be handed the job when he made the move, Bill Belichick left it to be a competition for the starting job. After fall camp with a quarterback battle, Bill Belichick has finally made a decision.

North Carolina names Gio Lopez as starting quarterback for 2025

On Wednesday Afternoon, Bill Belichick spoke to the media and announced that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be his starting quarterback.

Bill Belichick has announced that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be North Carolina’s starting quarterback.



Lopez had been competing with veteran QB Max Johnson. Lopez ranked 22nd nationally in total offense last year at South Alabama. pic.twitter.com/NHv80cejWo — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 27, 2025

In 2024, Lopez completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions. Lopez is a dual threat quarterback which will help a ton during this transition year for North Carolina as he picked up 465 yards and 7 touchdowns with his legs.

When North Carolina officially kicks off the Bill Belichick on Monday Night, it's going to be facisnating to see how the coaching staff is able to mix together so many new pieces especially as the Tar Heels made so many additions in the Spring.

