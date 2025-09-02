Bill Belichick only needed one drive to convince North Carolina fans he's legit

When the North Carolina Tar Heels went out and hired Bill Belichick, it was certainly one of the most high-profiled additions to the sport ever. After a hectic offseason, many North Carolina Tar Heels fans were concerned about whether or not this team would actually be improved under Belichick compared to the group they saw under Mack Brown.

On the Tar Heels' first drive of offense, they looked like a well-oiled machine, gashing the Horned Frogs on the ground and through the air. Gio Lopez went 2-2 for 58 yards, finding Jordan Shipp twice for explosive plays. Caleb Hood got the job done on the ground, giving North Carolina its first touchdown of the year.

If the drive on offense wasn't enough to convince UNC fans, the defense came out and was just as impressive. The defense forced a three-and-out, allowing just three yards, quickly forcing a punt. After the Tar Heels' opening drives, Bill Belichick has everyone convinced that he's the answer for the Tar Heels.

After one drive, people are buying in on North Carolina being a playoff contender with the legend coaching the Tar Heels.

Well, Bill Belichick’s North Carolina is the real deal.



College football is still a crazy situation. I told everyone last year that the brand names you expect to be good, like Alabama, are just name only. Everything has changed.



There’s no reason Bill Belichick couldn’t be in… https://t.co/DgMPXDgZWB — The Swing Doctor (@THEHCC) September 2, 2025

One fan brought up how Belichick's team reminds them of the way Colorado looked when Deion Sanders debuted against TCU.

Bill Belichick bringing the Colorado and Coach Prime football vibes to UNC with this game…the Whole Foods Harris Teeter version — D W (@coolscoob1984) September 2, 2025

Almost every famous North Carolina alumnus is in the building, including Michael Jordan, who was fired up after the Tar Heels first touchdown of the year.

UNC alum Michael Jordan celebrating the first TD of the Bill Belichick era



pic.twitter.com/ycL41psfPK — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) September 2, 2025

After watching some of the teams that played this weekend, Bill Belichick's team coming out and looking well prepared is a pleasant change.

Shocking. A Bill Belichick coached team is well prepared and looks great — Turnpike Ike (@allen23___) September 2, 2025

As the crowd is sold out, with so many famous fans in attendance, people are noticing the buzz for Belichick's arrival.

Bill Belichick got everybody out the house.😂 — Lil BR.💚🥷 (@juggin_stevo) September 2, 2025

The North Carolina Tar Heels currently lead the TCU Horned Frogs 7-0 in the first quarter as Bill Belichick looks to earn his first college win.

