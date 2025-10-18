Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels started the worst way possible against Cal

If there was ever a time for the North Carolina Tar Heels to come out and dominate, it was on Friday Night as the Tar Heels face Cal out West. The past few weeks have been filled with rumors whether it was that Belichick was looking at exit plans or that North Carolina was exploring it's options to move on from the NFL great.

The best thing for the North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick last week was the fact that they didn't play, as they were on the bye. With a coach like Bill Belichick, everyone hoped that he'd have this team ready to go against Cal off a bye as they've started slow against every Power 4 opponent they faced.

Bill Belichick's team instantly reminded everyone how bad UNC is

When the game kicked off, Bill Belichick's team quickly reminded everyone why Bill Belichick potentially being fired is even a conversation. Shanard Clower caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage and fumbled the ball, setting Cal up with great field position.

The Golden Bears watched the film and saw how bad this defense is at tackling and took it to the Tar Heels. Cal ran the ball on 4 straight plays, picking up 25 yards with ease for a touchdown, taking an early 7-0 lead.

When Gio Lopez and the offense returned to the field, the offense once again showed nothing to be excited about, going 3 and out. The Tar Heels were instantly behind the sticks as Lopez threw an absolute hospital ball to Aziah Johnson to lose a yard.

There's still plenty of time for this team to turn the game around, but based on what we've seen this season, this game could get ugly quickly. For a team coming off the bye, the way that Cal ran the ball right at them can't happen, but it becomes clearer every week that the scheme and the talent aren't up to par.