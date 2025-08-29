Bill Clark's family puts Trent Dilfer on blast over UAB's struggles

It's safe to say that the Trent Dilfer era at UAB has gone far worse than either side would've ever liked. During his first two seasons leading the Blazers, the former NFL quarterback has gone 4-8 and 3-9 with a 5-11 record overall in Conference play. On Thursday Night it looked like this season would start in a similar fashion as Alabama State gave the Blazers all they could handle.

While most UAB fans are willing to admit that this era has been a disaster and that they're ready to move on, others say that Trent Dilfer deserves more time including the broadcasters. That sentiment struck a nerve with the son of a UAB legend who took to social media to bash Dilfer.

Bill Clark's son Jacob bashes the sentiment around Trent Dilfer

As the broadcasters decided to back Trent Dilfer and to give him the benefit of the doubt, Jacob Clark called out the announcers for the positive spin.

Im quiet about UAB most of the time, but you know what screw it



These announcers always say give Dilfer time because it takes time to turn a program around



What??My dad had UAB winning 9 +games every year when they couldn’t go to a bowl game. Show some respect for what we did. — Jacob Clark (@JACOBRCLARK1) August 29, 2025

The sentiment from Jacob Clark is correct as the worst season under Bill Clark's leadership was a .500 record which Dilfer hasn't come close to matching. When Bill Clark had to step down with back issues, the Blazers appeared to have the perfect replacement in place with Bryant Vincent who served as the interim Head Coach but, they instead hired Dilfer to fill the role.

Jacob Clark bashed that decision too as UL Monroe is improving under Vincent but, UAB refused to hire Vincent because of his ties to Clark.

Coach Vincent has ULM in a great spot and could’ve continued that success, but we all know the administration wanted nothing to do with anyone associated with my dad.



Too much history and how quickly we have forgotten! — Jacob Clark (@JACOBRCLARK1) August 29, 2025

If you're Bill Clark or Jacob Clark you have every right to be mad and should call out the hypocritical comments every time. When Trent Dilfer is defended everyone makes it seem as if this program was a disaster when the records say the complete opposite.

Given that Trent Dilfer has the status of being a former player and a Super Bowl Champion, Dilfer should've been able to take this to another level. It'll be interesting to see how the rest of the season goes for this group but, Trent Dilfer's seat only gets warmer with each game.

