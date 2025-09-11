Billy Edwards Jr update keeps Wisconsin on familiar path vs. Alabama

The Wisconsin Badgers haven't gotten off to the start they wanted to have even if they're currently unbeaten with a 2-0 record. The biggest reason for some of Wisconsin's struggles on offense is the fact that quarterback Billy Edwards Jr left early in the Badgers season opener with knee injury and hasn't returned. This weekend, Wisconsin has it's biggest test of the season as they face off against 19th ranked Alabama and the hope was that Billy Edwards Jr would return for this game.

Will QB Billy Edwards Jr return for Wisconsin Vs Alabama?

On Thursday Morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Billy Edwards Jr will most likely not return for the Badgers this weekend as he continues to be week-to-week.

Sources: Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is unlikely to play at No. 19 Alabama on Saturday. He’ll travel with the team and plans to warm up, but he faces long odds to play this week. He sprained his knee against Miami University in the opener and is week-to-week. pic.twitter.com/ikOqp8t9mL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 11, 2025

The news severely damages any hopes the Badgers had of knocking off the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium. If Billy Edwards Jr can't play this weekend, it'll be Danny O'Neil under center as he's filled the role the last two games. In his two games, Danny O'Neil has completed 35 of 46 attempts for 403 yards and 4 touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

If the Wisconsin Badgers are going to be without Billy Edwards Jr, playing with a backup quarterback against Alabama isn't new territory for Luke Fickell. In the 2024 matchup, Tyler Van Dyke was 5-5 passing on the first drive of the game before he suffered a torn ACL which cost him the rest of the season.

When Van Dyke left against Alabama, Braedyn Locke was tasked with filling the starting role and he struggled mightily going 13-26 for 125 yards and a touchdown. The good news for Luke Fickell is that Danny O'Neil knows he'll be playing in this game and has played in two games this season which should help him in being prepared for this game.

