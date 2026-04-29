Boise State unveils incredible tribute to Ashton Jeanty and Kellen Moore

Few fields in sports are as iconic as Albertson's Stadium, the home of Boise State with their iconic blue turf. Boise State unveiled its blue turf in 1986, and the rest is history as it's become a staple of college football. On Wednesday Morning, Boise State announced that the next era of the blue turf was coming soon which both excited fans, and gave them a reason to be nervous.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙗𝙖𝙡𝙡.



The next era coming soon ⏳#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/y6kH3Y5jV1 — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 29, 2026

Boise State honors two program icons with newest field

When Boise State unveiled it's updates to the blue turf, they pulled off an incredible tribute as they painted the 2 yard line and 11 yard line Orange to honor program icons Ashton Jeanty and Kellen Moore.

𝟮 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟭𝟭.



Permanently marking the greats who defined the culture.#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/Uv8YWSt9jd — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 29, 2026

Among the other changes to the field, the state of Idaho was added where kickoffs take place, the Pac 12 logo was added to the field with the Broncos move to the new look league, and Lyle Smith Field will now be displayed on the turf.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲.



The details of the new Blue! ⤵️#BleedBlue | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/yJnjUiUlAz — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) April 29, 2026

While all the changes to the blue turf are impressive, the idea to paint the yard marks orange are incredible. Any time you can honor the players that made history, it's important, and both Jeanty and Moore will likely feel deep gratitude for the move.

Retiring numbers has become a major story in college football over the last few seasons as part of this NIL era. Deuce Knight asked Cam Newton to allow him to wear his retired #2, and ended up transferring after one season. Matt Leinart recently shared that he's been asked to unretire his number at USC.

This move by Boise State is perfect as Ashton Jeanty and Kellen Moore get an incredible honor from the program while the Broncos keep numbers available. We'll likely see programs start to look to creative ideas like we've seen here with the Broncos as the rosters are too big now to retire the numbers of great players.