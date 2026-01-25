Breaking down Ohio State’s puzzling Arthur Smith hire: Pros, cons, and fit

In the new report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ohio State is naming former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as its next offensive coordinator. He replaces former offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, who was hired as USF’s head coach. Smith's previous experience included serving as the Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn’t been coached in college since 2010, when he was a defensive intern at Ole Miss. So, it is safe to say he hasn’t coached in college in a long time.

This decision bears a resemblance to last offseason, when Ryan Day hired Matt Patricia to fill the open defensive coordinator position. That worked out well for Patricia and Ohio State, as he did a great job as defensive coordinator.

Breaking down the decision to hire Arthur Smith

Pro: He fits the veteran coach that Day wants

Smith has been a head coach or offensive coordinator in the NFL since the 2019 season. He has experience calling plays for a long time in the NFL. He has had lows and highs as a coach, but he is well respected in the league. He is someone Day could feel comfortable with calling plays in high-leverage situations. This will allow Day to step back and lead the program as a CEO coach.

Con: His offenses in Pittsburgh lacked imagination at times

Smith’s offenses in Pittsburgh lacked any imagination or creativity. He struggled to adjust to calling plays to put quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a good situation. The benefit for Smith is that most of the time, he will have superior talent to most of the teams Ohio State plays.

Pro: He will work with a talented group of offensive players

Smith will work with 9 offensive starters next season at Ohio State. He has a chance to work with Jeremiah Smith, one of the best wide receivers and playmakers in the country. He also gets to help coach Julian Sayin, who was an outstanding quarterback for Ohio State last year. He has a talented group of players returning to Ohio State.

Con: How can he recruit players to Ohio State?

He has never held a coordinator, let alone a position coach, in college football. So, can he recruit top players to Ohio State? It is a major concern for any coach who has not been in college football for a long time. The flip side is that Ryan Day has a good offensive staff, and he is an excellent recruiter himself.

Final Thoughts

After Patricia's hire and the success he had last year for Ohio State, it is hard to question Day as a head coach. He has been able to maintain a high level as head coach at Ohio State. Last season ended in a thud, though when they started 12-0 and lost to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game and to Miami in the quarterfinals of the college football playoffs. This hire should help Day focus on the entire program instead of just being a play caller. Time will tell if it is a good hire, but it looks like Day hired another veteran coach who can do a good job.