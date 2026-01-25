Ohio State makes puzzling decision hiring former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith

This offseason, Ryan Day had a big hole in his coaching staff to fill as offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepted the USF head coaching gig during the season. Ryan Day has been cycling through coordinators the past several seasons which is to be expected with the level at which the Buckeyes have performed.

Last offseason when Ohio State lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State, Ryan Day looked to the NFL ranks to hire former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. This offseason, Ryan Day followed that same formula to find his next offensive coordinator.

Ohio State hires Arthur Smith as Offensive Coordinator

On Saturday Night, Ohio State finally filled its vacant offensive coordinator job as Ryan Day hired former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Former Steelers OC Arthur Smith is finalizing a deal to be hired as the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State, per source. pic.twitter.com/oeGEBAPqaS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2026

When the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Mike Tomlin step down, there was a thought that Arthur Smith was going to be considered for the role to at least keep continuity with the staff. Earlier on Saturday, the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy leading to Arthur Smith looking elsewhere.

The decision by Ryan Day is surprising as there were plenty of other names that would've made more sense for the gig. Smith has spent time at the college level, but it was as a graduate assistant at North Carolina and as a defensive intern at Ole Miss.

The bigger reason that Arthur Smith's hiring comes as a surprise is the fact that his offenses haven't been good as of late. After finishing 6th and 2nd in Offensive EPA per play in 2019 and 2020, Smith's best season saw his offense finish 18th which was this season with Aaron Rodgers.

The good news for Ohio State fans is that despite this being a shaky decision, Arthur Smith will have plenty to work with. The Buckeyes have an elite trio in Julian Sayin, Bo Jackson, and Jeremiah Smith that will almost make it impossible to call the wrong play.