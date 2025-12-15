Brendan Sorsby could be one of the most valuable QBs in the transfer portal

Every year when the Transfer Portal opens, everyone is drawn to the biggest names, especially at the quarterback position. Last offseason, everyone was drawn to Carson Beck and John Mateer, while Fernando Mendoza ended up being the best addition of the offseason. This year, there's only one Transfer Portal window in the winter, which has this offseason shaping up to be fascinating.

While the Transfer Portal doesn't open until the start of January, players are already making their intentions to transfer known. On Monday Afternoon, Cincinnati star Brendan Sorsby became the latest quarterback to announce their plans to enter the Transfer Portal.

NEWS: Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby has informed the school that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Sorsby told ESPN today. Sorsby is waiting on his NFL Draft grade, and he’ll explore transferring as he waits for feedback on the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/00DyYmPrRn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

Brendan Sorsby could end up being the smartest Transfer Portal pickup

Early on, quarterback-needy teams are dreaming of the idea of landing either DJ Lagway or Sam Leavitt. Lagway is more of a project as this season at Florida proved he still has a ton to improve on if he's going to end up being the player everyone thought he could be coming out of the draft. Sam Leavitt has already proven he can lead a team to the College Football Playoff and will have a massive market.

Brendan Sorsby may just end up being the best quarterback option in this Transfer Portal class, depending on where he lands. Sorsby has quietly been one of the best quarterbacks in the country, surrounded by inferior talent compared to some of his Big 12 rivals.

This season, Brendan Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns with just 5 interceptions while rushing for 580 yards and another 9 touchdowns.

Where will Brendan Sorsby land in the portal? 👀

pic.twitter.com/XBdVYRoZ3C — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 15, 2025

If you're looking for ideal fits for Brendan Sorsby, you can look at another team in his conference in Texas Tech. The Red Raiders will be losing veteran Behren Morton this offseason, and they've shown that they're going to be big spenders in the Transfer Portal. The Red Raiders can give Sorsby far better weapons to work with while they're going to have the most talent in the conference.

Sorsby will have a massive field of suitors after his impressive season, which makes him one of the most interesting players to watch this offseason.