Brendan Sorsby retains legal counsel ahead of career altering NCAA case

The week started with the shocking news that Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was entering treatment for gambling addiction. The news that followed revealed that Sorsby is currently being investigated by the NCAA for "placing thousands of bets using phone apps". It was revealed that in the thousands of wagers were bets Brendan Sorsby made on Indiana during his time with the Hoosiers.

Given that the NCAA has strict gambling rules, especially for betting on your own team's games, Brendan Sorsby is facing severe punishment with losing his eligibility as a whole looking like a likely outcome. There's a ton at stake for Brendan Sorsby as Texas Tech is reportedly paying him $5 million for the season, while he could've been a 1st round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Brendan Sorsby hires legal counsel ahead of critical case

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel reported that Sorsby was hiring lawyer Jeffrey Kessler to try, and ensure he can play in 2026.

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, who is under NCAA investigation for making bets via a gambling app, has retained the noted lawyer Jeffrey Kessler to try to regain his college eligibility, sources tell me and @PeteThamel.



If Sorsby and Kessler are unsuccessful in finding a path to… pic.twitter.com/366nf7GhF7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2026

The issue for Brendan Sorsby is that with the pace the NCAA handles its investigations, he may not be cleared or have a case until the season begins. Getting an injunction against the NCAA could be an option, but it'll be hard to see Sorsby winning the case if there is evidence showing not only did he wager, but on his own team.

The date to watch is June 30th, when Brendan Sorsby would have to declare for the NFL's Supplemental Draft. Brendan Sorsby would have to be ruled ineligible, and then the league would review his application to determine whether or not to allow him into the Supplemental Draft. Entry for Sorsby may not be that easy, given that the NFL has strict gambling rules, which may make allowing Sorsby to enter a problem again.