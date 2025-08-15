Brent Dearmon delivers heartfelt message on the College Football's hidden struggles

As sports fans, we often forget about everything that goes into the product on the field as it's easy to ignore all the practices and training sessions that go into getting a team ready to play. College sports are far more difficult on the coaches and the players as it's most likely the first time an athlete has moved away from their family and their support system.

When a team underperforms, it's easy to say the team wasn't ready to play or that the Head Coach simply got outcoached. Overall as a fan, it's hard to look at anything that isn't a game which makes it far tougher on Head Coaches.

On Thursday Afternoon, North Alabama Head Coach Brent Dearmon shared a tweet that everyone should read diving into all the things that can happen within a team that the fans don't see.

What most people never see:



In one week within team.

Grand mother pass

Grand father pass

Grand mother strike

Asst coach father in hospital

Wife in radiation treatment

Parents divorced after leaving for college

Car repo

Father laid off from job

Mother came to get car bc hers… — Brent Dearmon (@BrentDearmon) August 14, 2025

As fans it's easy to overlook what a team may be going through as we don't always know about a player's struggles but, it's important to remember that they're human going through the same issues as everyone else. This message should ring home especially in college sports where athletes are often relocating across the Country leaving behind their support system.

Not only does leaving behind the support group affect the player as they aren't around their families on a daily basis but, it makes some of the struggles their going through much harder to deal with. Most players can't attend to an issue at home as it'd require they miss practices and classes which would result in them missing their game that week.

College coaches often get judge on their wins and losses but, there's so much more that goes into being a College Football coach than anyone will ever realize. While a fanbase calls to fire a head coach, it's important to note that they're much more than a coach to 100+ players who they help through their battles every day.

