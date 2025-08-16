Brent Key shares a startling look into the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

In Brent Key's second season as Georgia Tech's full-time head coach, the Yellow Jackets showed that they're continuing to build something as the team finished with a 7-6 record for the second season in a row. The season included massive wins over Florida State and Miami and even an 8 overtime loss to Georgia that was incredibly impressive.

Due to how close Georgia Tech was to turning some of its losses into wins, and the way that Brent Key has built this roster, they enter the season as a darkhorse to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff. The season got off to a great start last season with a massive win over Florida State but, this season may not start the same way.

After the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scrimmage on Saturday, Brent Key addressed the media, delivering a concerning look into where his team stands.

"We’re nowhere near ready to play a football game." Brent Key

The Yellow Jackets not being ready to hit the ground running is a stunning development especially given the fact that they return so many key pieces. This team returns 9 starters with 5 on offense and 4 on defense. Typically, you'd expect this out of a group starting a first-time quarterback but, Georgia Tech returns Haynes King who should be one of the best in the ACC.

This could just be a case of Brent Key trying to light a fire under his team but, if he truly feels they aren't ready, Georgia Tech's status as a Playoff hopeful will go away. The Yellow Jackets have a tough task to start the season facing off against the Colorado Buffaloes and if this team isn't clicking they could easily start the season in a hole with a Non-Conference loss.

